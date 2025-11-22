Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

Obi: Nnamdi Kanu should never have been arrested — his conviction may aggravate tension

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has raised concerns that the conviction and life imprisonment of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), could further inflame tensions in Nigeria’s South-East. Kanu was recently found guilty of terrorism and handed a life sentence.

Reacting in a post on X, Obi described Kanu’s arrest, prolonged detention, and eventual conviction as a failure of leadership, warning that the development risks deepening existing divisions at a time when Nigerians are grappling with economic hardship and rising insecurity. He argued that the government mishandled the matter and should have prioritised dialogue, inclusive governance, and meaningful engagement instead of coercion.

Obi noted that the issues raised by Kanu were neither new nor impossible to resolve, insisting that what was required were leadership qualities such as empathy, wisdom, and a willingness to listen qualities he said were missing in the government’s approach. According to him, the handling of the case has only fuelled mistrust and diverted attention from Nigeria’s pressing challenges.

While acknowledging that the law has taken its course, Obi urged leaders to look beyond strict legal measures, citing global instances where political solutions, negotiated settlements, and amnesty were adopted to foster peace when legal processes alone proved inadequate. He likened the government’s approach to “a man trapped in a hole who, instead of looking for a way out, keeps digging deeper”.

The former Anambra governor called on the presidency, the council of state, and respected elders to champion reconciliation and inclusivity in resolving the matter. He stressed that if Nigeria genuinely desires unity and progress, leaders must embrace healing, dialogue, and national cohesion over hostility and division.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
ICYMI: Court rules LGAs lack control over outdoor advertising, backs ARCON
Next article
Betjara’s 100% Casino Welcome Bonus Your Gateway to Bigger Casino Play
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247newshttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nnamdi Kanu’s legal team mastered camera angles but lacked strategy, says ex-counsel

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Former lead counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has...

Betjara’s 100% Casino Welcome Bonus Your Gateway to Bigger Casino Play

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
f you're stepping into the world of online casinos...

ICYMI: Court rules LGAs lack control over outdoor advertising, backs ARCON

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
The Federal High Court in Lokoja has delivered a...

Putin Signals Support for Updated Trump Peace Plan as Kyiv Rejects Territorial Concessions

Naija247news Naija247news -
MOSCOW, Russia, November 22, 2025 (Naija247news) – Russian President...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Nnamdi Kanu’s legal team mastered camera angles but lacked strategy, says ex-counsel

Top Stories 0
Former lead counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has...

Betjara’s 100% Casino Welcome Bonus Your Gateway to Bigger Casino Play

Sponsored Posts 0
f you're stepping into the world of online casinos...

ICYMI: Court rules LGAs lack control over outdoor advertising, backs ARCON

The Nation 0
The Federal High Court in Lokoja has delivered a...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC