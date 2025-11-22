Obi: Nnamdi Kanu should never have been arrested — his conviction may aggravate tension

Former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has raised concerns that the conviction and life imprisonment of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), could further inflame tensions in Nigeria’s South-East. Kanu was recently found guilty of terrorism and handed a life sentence.

Reacting in a post on X, Obi described Kanu’s arrest, prolonged detention, and eventual conviction as a failure of leadership, warning that the development risks deepening existing divisions at a time when Nigerians are grappling with economic hardship and rising insecurity. He argued that the government mishandled the matter and should have prioritised dialogue, inclusive governance, and meaningful engagement instead of coercion.

Obi noted that the issues raised by Kanu were neither new nor impossible to resolve, insisting that what was required were leadership qualities such as empathy, wisdom, and a willingness to listen qualities he said were missing in the government’s approach. According to him, the handling of the case has only fuelled mistrust and diverted attention from Nigeria’s pressing challenges.

While acknowledging that the law has taken its course, Obi urged leaders to look beyond strict legal measures, citing global instances where political solutions, negotiated settlements, and amnesty were adopted to foster peace when legal processes alone proved inadequate. He likened the government’s approach to “a man trapped in a hole who, instead of looking for a way out, keeps digging deeper”.

The former Anambra governor called on the presidency, the council of state, and respected elders to champion reconciliation and inclusivity in resolving the matter. He stressed that if Nigeria genuinely desires unity and progress, leaders must embrace healing, dialogue, and national cohesion over hostility and division.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.