Menu
Search
Subscribe
National Politics

Nysom Wike’s FCTA to commence enforcement on defaulters of ground rent, land use fees, and occupancy bills from November 26

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

ABUJA, Nov 20 (Naija247news) – The  Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has announced that it will begin enforcement actions against defaulters of Ground Rent, Land Use Change/Conversion fees, and Right of Occupancy (R-of-O) and Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) bills starting  Wednesday, November 26, 2025

The announcement was made by Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT Minister, in a statement released on Thursday.

Olayinka recalled that following the intervention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in May 2025, FCT Minister Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike granted defaulters 14 days’ grace to pay outstanding ground rent with applicable penalties. The grace period expired on June 9, 2025.

The FCTA also noted that notices regarding Land Use/Purpose Clause violations were previously published in national dailies and online platforms on September 8–10, 2025, giving property owners 30 days to pay a ₦5 million penalty and other applicable fees for land use change/conversion. A subsequent public notice provided defaulters in Asokoro, Maitama, Garki, and Wuse districts a final 14-day grace period, ending Monday, November 24, 2025.

“Consequently, the FCTA will from Wednesday, November 26, 2025, commence enforcement actions on defaulters of Ground Rent payment and Land Use Change/Conversion fees as well as Right of Occupancy and Certificate of Occupancy bills,” Olayinka said.

He added that enforcement will also cover individuals who purchased properties from others but have yet to register their interests by obtaining the mandatory Minister’s Consent and registering their Deeds of Assignment.

 

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
SSS arraigns seven IPOB commanders linked to Simon Ekpa for terrorism financing across southeast Nigeria
Next article
“Temper justice with mercy” – House of Reps member pleads for clemency for Nnamdi Kanu after life sentence
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo is a dedicated News Content Editor at Naija247news, bringing over five years of experience in news writing and editorial work. A graduate of the University of Abia State, Ifeoluwa specializes in curating and refining impactful news stories that resonate with readers. Her expertise lies in delivering accurate, timely, and engaging content across diverse topics, contributing to the platform’s reputation for excellence in journalism. Through her leadership, she ensures high editorial standards and an unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Omah Lay sparks online debate, says ‘No Jesus, no Allah, no prayer is saving us’ amid Nigeria crisis

Naija247news Naija247news -
LAGOS, Nov 20 (Naija247news) – Nigerian singer Omah Lay...

FG welcomes Nnamdi Kanu’s life sentence, says no one is above the law

Samuel Gbenga Salau Samuel Gbenga Salau -
ABUJA, Nov 20 (Naija247news) – The Federal Government’s counsel,...

Nnamdi Kanu to appeal life sentence and additional jail terms, former lawyer c

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo -
ABUJA, Nov 20 (Naija247news) – Nnamdi Kanu, leader of...

“Temper justice with mercy” – House of Reps member pleads for clemency for Nnamdi Kanu after life sentence

Samuel Gbenga Salau Samuel Gbenga Salau -
ABUJA, Nov 20 (Naija247news) – A member of the...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Omah Lay sparks online debate, says ‘No Jesus, no Allah, no prayer is saving us’ amid Nigeria crisis

Arts & Entertainment 0
LAGOS, Nov 20 (Naija247news) – Nigerian singer Omah Lay...

FG welcomes Nnamdi Kanu’s life sentence, says no one is above the law

Political Analysis & Opinion 0
ABUJA, Nov 20 (Naija247news) – The Federal Government’s counsel,...

Nnamdi Kanu to appeal life sentence and additional jail terms, former lawyer c

National Politics 0
ABUJA, Nov 20 (Naija247news) – Nnamdi Kanu, leader of...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC