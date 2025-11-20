Nysom Wike’s FCTA to commence enforcement on defaulters of ground rent, land use fees, and occupancy bills from November 26

ABUJA, Nov 20 (Naija247news) – The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has announced that it will begin enforcement actions against defaulters of Ground Rent, Land Use Change/Conversion fees, and Right of Occupancy (R-of-O) and Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) bills starting Wednesday, November 26, 2025

The announcement was made by Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT Minister, in a statement released on Thursday.

Olayinka recalled that following the intervention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in May 2025, FCT Minister Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike granted defaulters 14 days’ grace to pay outstanding ground rent with applicable penalties. The grace period expired on June 9, 2025.

The FCTA also noted that notices regarding Land Use/Purpose Clause violations were previously published in national dailies and online platforms on September 8–10, 2025, giving property owners 30 days to pay a ₦5 million penalty and other applicable fees for land use change/conversion. A subsequent public notice provided defaulters in Asokoro, Maitama, Garki, and Wuse districts a final 14-day grace period, ending Monday, November 24, 2025.

“Consequently, the FCTA will from Wednesday, November 26, 2025, commence enforcement actions on defaulters of Ground Rent payment and Land Use Change/Conversion fees as well as Right of Occupancy and Certificate of Occupancy bills,” Olayinka said.

He added that enforcement will also cover individuals who purchased properties from others but have yet to register their interests by obtaining the mandatory Minister’s Consent and registering their Deeds of Assignment.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.