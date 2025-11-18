NSCDC Arrests 15 Suspects for Illegal Mining in Edo State

BENIN CITY, Nov. 17 (Naija247news) – The Edo State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 15 suspects for alleged involvement in illegal mining activities across the state.

Commandant Akintayo Saidi Ayinla disclosed at a press briefing on Monday that the suspects were apprehended at different locations on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, after the patrol team acted on credible intelligence. He said the arrests followed the interception of six trucks along the Benin/Sapele Road, all heavily loaded with suspected illegally mined Kyline Clay.

“The drivers and their assistants could not produce valid documents authorizing the transportation of the minerals,” Ayinla said. Nine suspects arrested on the spot were identified as Tobilola Moses, Laseisi Adesegun, Olayinka Dimeji, Joshua Ojo, Peter Oliga, Owolabi Gabriel, Solomon Shedrach, Adela Tannimawo, and Ibrahim Habib.

In a separate operation on the same day, the Monitoring and Surveillance Team intercepted two additional trucks along Ogbemudia Farm, Auchi Road, arresting four more suspects for transporting lithium with invalid documentation. The vehicles recovered include BEN 434 YX and GGE 450 YL, with drivers Jimoh Mahmood and Abubakar Aminu, motor boys Abdulmutallib Ibrahim, Mubarak Abdul, and Abdulkareem Nasir, and escort Nafiu Ibrahim.

The NSCDC also reported that on Nov. 15, 2025, at about 5 a.m., Hassan Rufai from Lafia was arrested along the CCA Construction Company axis while transporting suspected stolen items in a Toyota Yaris (Reg. No. GAR 193 EA). Recovered items included a Suntrik solar battery, Max portable generator, 14-inch plasma TV, and multiple charger inverters. Rufai is currently under investigation.

Commandant Ayinla warned that illegal mining is among the most damaging economic crimes confronting Nigeria, resulting in revenue loss, environmental degradation, farmland destruction, increased insecurity, and sabotage of government development efforts.

He pledged that the NSCDC would continue to clamp down on illegal mining, unauthorized mineral transportation, and related criminal activities, stressing that all suspects and vehicles had been moved to the command’s exhibit yard for documentation and further investigation. Those found culpable will be charged to court upon completion of investigations.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.