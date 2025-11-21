NOA Urges National Support for Security Agencies After Kebbi School Abduction, Kwara Church Attack

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called on Nigerians to unite in support of the nation’s security agencies following two disturbing incidents that shook Kebbi and Kwara states within the week. Naija247news gathered that the agency condemned both the abduction of students in Northwest Nigeria and the violent attack on Christian worshippers in the North-Central region, describing the events as grave threats to national peace, security, and social cohesion.

In a statement issued Thursday, the Director-General of the agency, Lanre Issa-Onilu, expressed deep concern over the abduction of 25 students from the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Kebbi State. According to Naija247news, the NOA boss labelled the act as a reprehensible violation of the rights of children, stressing that it directly attacks the nation’s resolve to ensure safe and inclusive education for young Nigerians.

Naija247news understands that the DG emphasized that access to quality education, especially for the girl-child, has continued to face numerous obstacles across the country due to recurring insecurity. He warned that incidents such as the recent abduction threaten not just the future of the affected girls but the collective progress of the nation.

Issa-Onilu noted in the statement that schools must remain safe spaces where children can learn without fear or intimidation. Naija247news reports that he urged government institutions, community leaders, and security agencies to work more collaboratively to prevent further breaches of security in learning environments, particularly in rural communities where infrastructure and security presence are often limited.

Speaking on the separate attack in Eruku town, Kwara State, the NOA DG condemned the violence on Christian worshippers as senseless and unacceptable. Naija247news gathered that the agency described the attack as one that undermines Nigeria’s longstanding efforts to promote unity, religious tolerance, and communal harmony among its diverse populations.

Issa-Onilu warned that the growing frequency of such targeted violence poses a real danger to the country’s fragile peace architecture. According to Naija247news, he stressed that Nigerians must not allow criminal elements to sow discord among religious groups, adding that promoting interfaith cooperation remains a crucial path to sustaining national stability.

The agency further called on citizens to remain vigilant and to continue providing timely information to security agencies to aid ongoing intelligence and rescue operations. Naija247news reports that the NOA DG emphasized the importance of public cooperation in enabling security forces to respond more effectively to threats and prevent future occurrences.

Naija247news understands that Issa-Onilu also appealed to community heads, religious leaders, and civil society groups to intensify grassroots awareness campaigns that promote peace-building and discourage actions that may fuel insecurity or communal divisions.

He reiterated the commitment of NOA to sustaining nationwide sensitization programs aimed at strengthening national unity and encouraging citizens to support government security initiatives. According to Naija247news, the DG affirmed that safeguarding the lives of Nigerians—whether in schools, places of worship, markets, or homes—remains a shared responsibility that must be approached with collective determination.

Issa-Onilu expressed confidence that with increased community participation, stronger security coordination, and sustained government commitment, the country will overcome the threats posed by banditry, terrorism, and religious intolerance. He concluded by urging Nigerians to remain hopeful and resolute in the face of these challenges, noting that national resilience has always been a defining characteristic of the Nigerian people.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.