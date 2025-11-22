Menu
Search
Subscribe
National Politics

No Igbo Man or Woman Will Have Peace Until Nnamdi Kanu Regains Freedom – Obi Cubana Tells Tinubu

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

ABUJA, Nigeria, November 21, 2025 (Naija247news) – Businessman and socialite Obi Cubana has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene in securing the release of the detained Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (MNK), linking national peace and stability among the Igbo people to Kanu’s freedom.

In a statement shared on social media, Cubana expressed concern over the country’s rising insecurity and unrest, citing a series of recent developments including Nigeria’s designation as a “Country of Particular Concern” by the United States, the surge in student kidnappings, attacks on places of worship, the killing of a Brigadier General, and Kanu’s own sentencing.

“One thing is very clear: no Igbo man or woman will have peace if MNK does not regain his freedom, and Ala Igbo will never be the same again,” Cubana said.

He noted that he and other prominent Nigerians have engaged with key political figures, including the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President’s son, to address pressing national issues.

Cubana emphasized that while emotions remain high, his advocacy focuses on constructive engagement.

“Tempers are high, but we all want MNK out, and we will never rest until he is free. Constructive agitations remain the bedrock upon which great societies are built, but solutions will only be found at the negotiation table,” he added.

The businessman’s statement comes amid heightened tensions in the South-East and broader public debate over security, governance, and the treatment of separatist movements in Nigeria.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Anthony Joshua Splits with Coach, Joins Oleksandr Usyk’s Team Ahead of Jake Paul Fight
Next article
Putin Signals Support for Updated Trump Peace Plan as Kyiv Rejects Territorial Concessions
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo is a dedicated News Content Editor at Naija247news, bringing over five years of experience in news writing and editorial work. A graduate of the University of Abia State, Ifeoluwa specializes in curating and refining impactful news stories that resonate with readers. Her expertise lies in delivering accurate, timely, and engaging content across diverse topics, contributing to the platform’s reputation for excellence in journalism. Through her leadership, she ensures high editorial standards and an unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nnamdi Kanu’s legal team mastered camera angles but lacked strategy, says ex-counsel

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Former lead counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has...

Betjara’s 100% Casino Welcome Bonus Your Gateway to Bigger Casino Play

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
f you're stepping into the world of online casinos...

Obi: Nnamdi Kanu should never have been arrested — his conviction may aggravate tension

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has raised...

ICYMI: Court rules LGAs lack control over outdoor advertising, backs ARCON

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
The Federal High Court in Lokoja has delivered a...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Nnamdi Kanu’s legal team mastered camera angles but lacked strategy, says ex-counsel

Top Stories 0
Former lead counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has...

Betjara’s 100% Casino Welcome Bonus Your Gateway to Bigger Casino Play

Sponsored Posts 0
f you're stepping into the world of online casinos...

Obi: Nnamdi Kanu should never have been arrested — his conviction may aggravate tension

Politics & Governance 0
Former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has raised...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC