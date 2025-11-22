No Igbo Man or Woman Will Have Peace Until Nnamdi Kanu Regains Freedom – Obi Cubana Tells Tinubu

ABUJA, Nigeria, November 21, 2025 (Naija247news) – Businessman and socialite Obi Cubana has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene in securing the release of the detained Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (MNK), linking national peace and stability among the Igbo people to Kanu’s freedom.

In a statement shared on social media, Cubana expressed concern over the country’s rising insecurity and unrest, citing a series of recent developments including Nigeria’s designation as a “Country of Particular Concern” by the United States, the surge in student kidnappings, attacks on places of worship, the killing of a Brigadier General, and Kanu’s own sentencing.

“One thing is very clear: no Igbo man or woman will have peace if MNK does not regain his freedom, and Ala Igbo will never be the same again,” Cubana said.

He noted that he and other prominent Nigerians have engaged with key political figures, including the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President’s son, to address pressing national issues.

Cubana emphasized that while emotions remain high, his advocacy focuses on constructive engagement.

“Tempers are high, but we all want MNK out, and we will never rest until he is free. Constructive agitations remain the bedrock upon which great societies are built, but solutions will only be found at the negotiation table,” he added.

The businessman’s statement comes amid heightened tensions in the South-East and broader public debate over security, governance, and the treatment of separatist movements in Nigeria.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.