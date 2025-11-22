Menu
“Nnamdi Kanu’s life imprisonment in Sokoto Islamic Caliphate a confirmation that Nigeria is ruled by deep state of Islamic empire”

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Aso Rock, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria – 22 November 2025 (Naija247news) – The life imprisonment of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB), by the Federal High Court in Abuja is not just a judicial verdict—it is a glaring confirmation that Nigeria remains under the influence of a deep-state Islamic network rooted in the north.

For decades, the Sokoto Caliphate’s legacy has extended far beyond history books. Its ideological and political influence has subtly shaped federal institutions, the military, intelligence agencies, and even the judiciary. Kanu’s sentencing, viewed by many as disproportionately severe, reflects the enduring reach of this power structure over the South East, a region historically marginalized in national decision-making.

This verdict underscores a disturbing pattern: voices advocating for self-determination or regional equity are met not with dialogue but with force. The 2017 military raid on Kanu’s family home, condemned by leaders like Governor Alex Otti, was an early warning of how dissent is treated when it challenges entrenched northern dominance.

Governor Otti’s recent statement, affirming that strategies are in motion to secure Kanu’s release, highlights the need for calm, diplomacy, and strategic engagement. Yet the deeper question persists: how can a nation thrive when a shadow network—informal, unaccountable, and ideologically motivated—wields disproportionate influence over life, liberty, and justice?

Nnamdi Kanu’s life sentence is more than a personal tragedy—it is a political message. It exposes the structural imbalance that continues to define Nigeria’s governance, inflaming regional distrust and amplifying calls for meaningful reform. Without confronting these entrenched deep-state networks, equity, justice, and true national unity will remain elusive.

The South East deserves dialogue, fairness, and recognition—not the heavy hand of a system designed to preserve the interests of a select few. Kanu’s fate should serve as a wake-up call: Nigeria’s democratic promise is still undermined by invisible forces operating beyond public accountability. Until these forces are addressed, the nation’s federal experiment will remain fragile, and the dream of unity, contested.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

