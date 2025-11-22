Nnamdi Kanu’s legal team mastered camera angles but lacked strategy, says ex-counsel

Former lead counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has blamed the IPOB leader’s current legal representatives for mishandling his defence and turning his high-profile terrorism trial into what he described as a “legal circus”. Kanu was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Saturday, Ejiofor said he felt compelled to address the matter after receiving numerous calls from supporters worried about the trajectory of Kanu’s legal battle. He recalled that his team secured several significant victories between 2015 and 2023, including the landmark 2022 Court of Appeal judgment that discharged and acquitted Kanu.

Ejiofor alleged that progress was undermined when Kanu “shared sensitive information” with individuals he referred to as “clueless clowns” who convinced him to alter the defence structure. According to him, this decision led to the withdrawal of his team as well as that of Mike Ozekhome, SAN, who stepped in as lead counsel in 2022.

He accused the new lawyers of reducing an internationally sensitive criminal trial to a theatrical performance devoid of strategy or serious legal work. He claimed their courtroom appearances prioritised social media visibility over legal preparation, turning the defendant’s fate into an afterthought.

Ejiofor said misinformation shared online by the team repeatedly contradicted actual court proceedings, inadvertently opening avenues for the prosecution. He also questioned why respected senior lawyers such as Kanu Agabi and Onyechi Ikpeazu were sidelined at crucial stages of the trial, alleging the case was hijacked by “mediocre adventurers intoxicated by social-media relevance”.

According to him, the current situation has produced an “avoidable outcome”, including a conviction he insists could have been prevented. He called for a total reset anchored on competence, sobriety, and minimal publicity, stressing that globally respected legal experts can only step in after repairing what he termed “monumental damage”.

Meanwhile, Uchechi Okwu-Kanu, wife of the IPOB leader, on Friday criticised Kanu’s legal consultants for failing to notify her about his transfer to Sokoto prison. Earlier, Aloy Ejimakor, a member of the legal team, confirmed that Kanu had been moved to a correctional facility in Sokoto following his conviction.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.