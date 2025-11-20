Menu
National Politics

Nnamdi Kanu to appeal life sentence and additional jail terms, former lawyer c

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

ABUJA, Nov 20 (Naija247news) – Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), will appeal the life imprisonment and additional sentences handed down by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja, his former lawyer and consultant, Aloy Ejimakor, has confirmed.

Kanu was sentenced to life imprisonment on counts one, two, four, five, and six, 20 years on count three, and an additional five years on count seven, all without the option of a fine.

Ejimakor told journalists that the legal team plans to challenge the ruling in a higher court. “We are heading to appeal,” he said

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

