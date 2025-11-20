Nnamdi Kanu sentenced to life imprisonment, escapes death penalty

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been sentenced to life imprisonment after the Federal High Court in Abuja found him guilty of multiple terrorism charges. Naija247news gathered that the judgment was delivered on Thursday by Justice James Omotosho, who ruled that the prosecution had successfully proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.

According to Naija247news, Kanu was handed life imprisonment for counts 1, 4, 5 and 6 of the seven-count charge. He also received 20 years imprisonment for count 3 and five years for count 7. Naija247news understands that all sentences will run concurrently.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Omotosho stated that Kanu offered no credible defence and “deliberately refused” to challenge the evidence presented against him. The judge described the IPOB leader as “a person who cannot be allowed to remain in the company of sane minds,” further branding him an “international terrorist”. He held that Kanu’s claims of being a freedom fighter did not justify actions committed “outside the bounds of the law” and through “brutal force and terrorism”, which he said resulted in the “bloodshed of innocent citizens”.

Naija247news reports that the Federal Government, through Senior Advocate of Nigeria Adegboyega Awomolo, had earlier requested the death penalty for Kanu. Awomolo reminded the court that the Terrorism Prevention Amendment Act of 2013 prescribed death for most of the offences he was charged with. “The only sentence Your Lordship can impose for counts one, two, four, five and six is death,” the prosecution argued.

However, Justice Omotosho opted for life imprisonment instead, citing mercy and international trends. He said that while the crimes merited capital punishment, the court would act as guided by “the admonition of Jesus Christ in the Scriptures” and current global condemnation of the death penalty.

In his remarks, the judge criticised Kanu’s demeanour, saying the convict “remained arrogant, cocky, and full of himself” throughout the trial and failed to show any remorse. Naija247news gathered that the judge considered a plea from a representative of the convict’s constituency but said he was “not persuaded” by it.

Having convicted him, the court also set strict terms of imprisonment. Justice Omotosho ruled that Kanu cannot be kept at the Kuje Correctional Centre due to his “violent tendencies” and must instead be held in a protective facility designated by the authorities. He further ordered that the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) must supervise any access Kanu may have to communication devices.

Naija247news understands that items recovered from Kanu, including a transmitter allegedly smuggled into the country, were ordered forfeited to the Federal Government. The court maintained that such equipment had been used to promote activities that threatened national security.

According to Naija247news, the sentencing marks a significant development in one of Nigeria’s most contentious criminal cases, one that has deep implications for security, politics and social stability in the South-East region. The decision now places Kanu under lifelong state custody unless overturned by a higher court.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.