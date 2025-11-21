Menu
Nnamdi Kanu moved from DSS custody to Sokoto prison, says lawyer

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Aloy Ejimakor, counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, has confirmed that the IPOB leader has been transferred from the DSS facility in Abuja to a correctional centre in Sokoto following his conviction and life sentence.

Ejimakor, writing on X, said Kanu was moved “so far away from his lawyers, family, loved ones and well-wishers,” raising fresh concerns about access to legal representation.

On Thursday, Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja found Kanu guilty of terrorism. The court handed him life imprisonment on counts one, four, five and six of the seven-count charge. He also received 20 years and five years on counts three and seven.

In his judgment, Omotosho ruled that the prosecution had proven all allegations and said Kanu offered no credible defence, describing him as an “international terrorist” who should not remain among “sane minds.”

The judge said Kanu’s behaviour throughout the trial showed a “tendency of violence,” making him unsuitable for Kuje Correctional Centre. He ordered that Kanu be placed in a secure facility in any part of Nigeria deemed appropriate for his “person and conduct.”

Omotosho also barred Kanu from accessing electronic devices unless under strict supervision by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA). Items allegedly recovered from him, including a smuggled transmitter, were ordered forfeited to the federal government.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

