Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

Nine residents abducted, one injured as bandits attack Tarah community in Sabon Birni, Sokoto

By: Samuel Gbenga Salau

Date:

SOKOTO, Nov 20, 2025 (Naija247news) – Armed bandits have abducted nine residents and shot one person in the arm in Tarah community, Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State, according to local sources.

The attack occurred on Tuesday night, shortly after members of the community’s vigilante group were redeployed to nearby Katsira, leaving the village with a temporary security vacuum.

Residents told Naija247news that the sudden absence of security personnel emboldened the attackers, who stormed the community in large numbers.

Local youths quickly mobilised to confront the bandits, a move believed to have prevented a larger-scale abduction. Despite this intervention, the incident has heightened anxiety among residents, who say they still feel vulnerable amid ongoing banditry in Sabon Birni and neighbouring areas.

Security agencies in Sokoto have been alerted and are reportedly reviewing the situation to prevent further attacks and secure the release of the abducted residents.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.

Kwara state govt closes schools in five LGAs after bandit attacks on CAC church in Eruku
Armed robbers kill brother of Ebonyi LG commissioner in Ishieke attack
