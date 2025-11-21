Nine residents abducted, one injured as bandits attack Tarah community in Sabon Birni, Sokoto

SOKOTO, Nov 20, 2025 (Naija247news) – Armed bandits have abducted nine residents and shot one person in the arm in Tarah community, Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State, according to local sources.

The attack occurred on Tuesday night, shortly after members of the community’s vigilante group were redeployed to nearby Katsira, leaving the village with a temporary security vacuum.

Residents told Naija247news that the sudden absence of security personnel emboldened the attackers, who stormed the community in large numbers.

Local youths quickly mobilised to confront the bandits, a move believed to have prevented a larger-scale abduction. Despite this intervention, the incident has heightened anxiety among residents, who say they still feel vulnerable amid ongoing banditry in Sabon Birni and neighbouring areas.

Security agencies in Sokoto have been alerted and are reportedly reviewing the situation to prevent further attacks and secure the release of the abducted residents.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.