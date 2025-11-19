“Nigeria’s Urban Inflation at 15.65%, Rural at 15.86%; Food Prices Show MoM Uptick Despite YoY Decline”

Abuja, November 2025 – Nigeria’s inflationary pressures showed tentative signs of easing in October 2025, according to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, offering cautious optimism for households navigating persistent cost-of-living challenges. The CPI rose to 128.9 points in October, up from 127.7 in September, while the headline inflation rate fell to 16.05 percent from September’s 18.02 percent, marking a 1.96-percentage-point month-on-month decline.

Despite this improvement in headline figures, the month-on-month inflation rate rose slightly to 0.93 percent, up from 0.72 percent in September, reflecting continuing incremental pressures across key sectors, including food, transport, and accommodation. Analysts note that while the annual numbers suggest a deceleration, households are still contending with fluctuating prices in everyday essentials

Headline Inflation: Slower but Persistent

On a year-on-year basis, Nigeria’s headline inflation dropped sharply compared to October 2024, when it stood at 33.88 percent. This decline is partly influenced by adjustments in the base year used for CPI calculations, yet the moderation reflects tangible improvements in price dynamics. Core inflation, which excludes volatile agricultural produce and energy, also showed signs of moderation, easing to 18.69 percent from 28.37 percent a year ago. Month-on-month, core inflation remained largely stable at 1.416 percent, suggesting that non-food sectors are experiencing controlled price movements.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages continued to exert the largest influence on inflation, contributing over six percentage points to the headline rate. Restaurants, transport services, and housing-related expenses, including electricity and fuel, followed closely. Health, education, clothing, and personal care items added incremental pressure, reflecting the broader basket of consumer expenditures that shape household budgets nationwide.

Urban vs Rural Inflation: Divergent Dynamics

A closer look at regional dynamics reveals significant urban-rural divergence. Urban inflation moderated to 15.65 percent year-on-year, down sharply from 36.38 percent in October 2024, while rural inflation stood at 15.86 percent, a substantial decline from 31.59 percent a year prior. Month-on-month trends show urban inflation increasing to 1.14 percent, indicating ongoing pressure in city centers, whereas rural inflation slowed to 0.45 percent, reflecting softer price pressures outside urban hubs.

Twelve-month averages reinforce this trend, with urban inflation averaging 22.68 percent, significantly lower than the previous year’s 34.52 percent, and rural inflation averaging 20.81 percent, down from 30.24 percent. Economists argue that while headline moderation is encouraging, monthly volatility, especially in urban markets, signals the need for continued monitoring and targeted interventions in high-cost sectors.

Food Inflation: Moderation with Persistent Volatility

Food prices, a key determinant of household welfare, showed a mixed picture. Year-on-year, food inflation eased to 13.12 percent from 39.16 percent in October 2024, reflecting both base-year effects and improved supply in some staples. However, month-on-month food inflation increased by 0.37 percent, reversing September’s decline of 1.57 percent. Analysts highlight that price increases were particularly notable in onions, leafy vegetables such as ugu and okazi, fruits like oranges and pineapples, groundnuts, shrimp, and selected meats including goat meat and cow liver.

The twelve-month average for food inflation settled at 21.96 percent, down from 38.12 percent the previous year, demonstrating that while annual pressures have eased, consumers continue to face volatility in essential food items. These trends underscore the ongoing challenges in agricultural production, supply chain logistics, and market stabilization across Nigeria’s diverse regions.

State-Level Inflation: A Tale of Contrasts

The October CPI also highlighted stark interstate variations. Year-on-year, Ekiti recorded the highest headline inflation at 20.14 percent, followed closely by Nasarawa and Zamfara. Conversely, Bauchi, Anambra, and Gombe posted the slowest increases, with rates below 12 percent. Month-on-month inflation painted a different picture, with Niger, Anambra, and Enugu experiencing the steepest short-term price rises, while Edo, Katsina, and Adamawa recorded declines.

Food inflation trends across states mirrored these divergences. Ogun, Nasarawa, and Ekiti posted the highest year-on-year food price increases, whereas Akwa Ibom, Katsina, and Yobe recorded the slowest rises. Month-on-month food price movements were particularly pronounced in Bauchi, Abuja, and Niger, while Katsina, Oyo, and Taraba experienced contractions. Analysts emphasize that these differences highlight the importance of regional policy calibration, as consumption baskets and expenditure patterns vary significantly across states.

Core Inflation and Energy Prices

Core inflation, which strips out volatile farm produce and energy, remained a key indicator of underlying price pressures. At 18.69 percent year-on-year, it was down nearly ten percentage points from October 2024, suggesting that broader economic adjustments and monetary measures are gradually stabilizing non-food sectors. Month-on-month core inflation held steady at 1.416 percent, indicating muted short-term changes in services, manufacturing, and other non-volatile sectors.

Energy services, which often drive both transport and household costs, showed mixed trends. While some states recorded increases in electricity and fuel prices, others experienced modest declines, reflecting regional variations in supply, demand, and tariff adjustments. The interplay between energy costs and core inflation underscores the delicate balance policymakers face in containing overall price pressures without stifling economic activity.

Implications for Policy and Households

The October CPI data underscores the dual reality facing Nigeria: headline inflation is easing, suggesting some relief from the steep price spikes of 2024, yet monthly increases, particularly in food and urban areas, continue to strain household budgets. Policymakers, including the Central Bank of Nigeria, must navigate these divergent pressures carefully, balancing monetary interventions with targeted measures to stabilize food supply chains, control energy costs, and address regional disparities.

For consumers, the moderation in headline inflation provides some respite, but volatility in staple goods and urban services means that budgeting remains challenging. Households in high-cost states such as Ekiti, Nasarawa, and Ogun may feel the pinch more acutely, while others in Bauchi, Anambra, and Yobe may experience relatively milder pressures. Food security, supply chain efficiency, and targeted subsidies are likely to remain central to economic policy discussions in the coming months.

Looking Ahead

As Nigeria enters the final quarter of 2025, the CPI trends point to cautious optimism. Year-on-year moderation suggests that inflationary pressures are gradually abating, yet the persistence of month-on-month increases, especially in food and urban markets, underscores that the cost-of-living challenge has not disappeared. Regional disparities further complicate the picture, highlighting the need for state-specific monitoring and policy interventions.

The interplay of food, core, and energy prices will remain critical to household welfare and macroeconomic stability. Analysts caution that sustained improvement requires not only stabilization of supply chains and energy provision but also continued vigilance by monetary authorities to ensure inflation does not re-accelerate. For Nigerian consumers, October’s data provides a tentative breath of relief, yet the narrative of inflation in 2025 remains one of cautious optimism tempered by persistent everyday pressures across the federation.

Conclusion

Nigeria’s October 2025 inflation profile reveals a complex economic landscape. Headline figures suggest easing pressures, yet month-on-month trends, food price volatility, and regional disparities highlight ongoing challenges. Urban households, in particular, remain vulnerable, while the moderation in core inflation offers some hope for sustained stability. Policymakers must continue nuanced interventions, targeting both supply-side issues and regional disparities, to consolidate gains and ensure that moderation in headline inflation translates into tangible relief for consumers nationwide.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.