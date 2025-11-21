Menu
Nigeria’s Super Eagles climb to 38th in latest FIFA ranking despite World Cup miss

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

ABUJA, 20 November 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s Super Eagles have risen three places in the latest FIFA World Rankings, moving from 41st in October to 38th globally, despite failing to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The West African side remains fifth in Africa, behind Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, and Algeria. The ranking reflects the Super Eagles’ recent performances in international fixtures, including the 2025 African Cup of Nations playoffs.

During the period under review, Nigeria defeated the Gabonese Panthers 4-1 in the semi-final of the playoffs but lost 4-3 on penalties to the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Leopards in the final. These results contributed to the team’s upward movement in the global standings.

Spain retained the top spot in the FIFA rankings, followed by Argentina, France, and England. Brazil climbed two positions to fifth, overtaking the Netherlands and Portugal, who dropped to sixth and seventh respectively. Belgium held eighth place, while Germany and Croatia rounded out the top ten.

The latest ranking underscores Nigeria’s improving consistency in international football, even as the team prepares for upcoming AFCON qualifiers and regional competitions.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.

