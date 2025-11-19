Nigeria’s Forex Reserves Surge Above $46 Billion, Highest Since 2018

By Naija247news Staff

Abuja, Nigeria – Nigeria’s foreign reserves have climbed past the $46 billion mark, reaching their highest level since 2018, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Yemi Cardoso has revealed.

Speaking at an event in Abuja marking the 20th anniversary of the CBN’s Monetary Policy Department, Cardoso, represented by Deputy Governor for Economic Policy Dr. Muhammad Abdullahi, described the strengthened reserves as a robust buffer capable of covering more than 10 months of imports, calling it a major boost for macroeconomic stability.

“The current reserve position reflects a stronger external balance and enhanced investor confidence,” Abdullahi said. He added that the CBN expects lending rates to ease in the coming months, as declining inflation could improve credit access and stimulate investment across key sectors of the economy.

Recent CBN data shows the naira trading slightly weaker at the official market, closing at ₦1,448.03 per dollar on Monday, while it firmed marginally in the parallel market, ending at ₦1,455 per dollar.

The surge in reserves to $46.7 billion has been attributed to the federal government’s Eurobond issuance and stronger foreign exchange inflows. October 2025 alone recorded the highest inflow level since May, driven by improved investor confidence and a more stable macroeconomic environment.

Despite these gains, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) fell by 25 percent month-on-month, totalling $222 million. Analysts cite security challenges and policy uncertainties as factors dampening long-term investor sentiment, suggesting that sustained reforms are needed to attract and retain foreign capital.

Experts believe that Nigeria’s rising foreign reserves could help stabilize the naira, lower borrowing costs, and ease inflationary pressures, potentially paving the way for higher economic growth in the coming quarters.

“The resilience of our external reserves demonstrates the effectiveness of recent macroeconomic measures and underscores the need for continued policy consistency,” Abdullahi noted, emphasizing the importance of transparent financial management and structural reforms.

As Nigeria seeks to solidify its position as Africa’s largest economy, market watchers say strong forex reserves, combined with prudent fiscal policies, will be critical in supporting trade, investment, and the country’s international credibility.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.