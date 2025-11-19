Menu
Search
Subscribe
Forex

Nigeria’s Forex Reserves Surge Above $46 Billion, Highest Since 2018

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

By Naija247news Staff

Abuja, Nigeria – Nigeria’s foreign reserves have climbed past the $46 billion mark, reaching their highest level since 2018, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Yemi Cardoso has revealed.

Speaking at an event in Abuja marking the 20th anniversary of the CBN’s Monetary Policy Department, Cardoso, represented by Deputy Governor for Economic Policy Dr. Muhammad Abdullahi, described the strengthened reserves as a robust buffer capable of covering more than 10 months of imports, calling it a major boost for macroeconomic stability.

“The current reserve position reflects a stronger external balance and enhanced investor confidence,” Abdullahi said. He added that the CBN expects lending rates to ease in the coming months, as declining inflation could improve credit access and stimulate investment across key sectors of the economy.

Recent CBN data shows the naira trading slightly weaker at the official market, closing at ₦1,448.03 per dollar on Monday, while it firmed marginally in the parallel market, ending at ₦1,455 per dollar.

The surge in reserves to $46.7 billion has been attributed to the federal government’s Eurobond issuance and stronger foreign exchange inflows. October 2025 alone recorded the highest inflow level since May, driven by improved investor confidence and a more stable macroeconomic environment.

Despite these gains, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) fell by 25 percent month-on-month, totalling $222 million. Analysts cite security challenges and policy uncertainties as factors dampening long-term investor sentiment, suggesting that sustained reforms are needed to attract and retain foreign capital.

Experts believe that Nigeria’s rising foreign reserves could help stabilize the naira, lower borrowing costs, and ease inflationary pressures, potentially paving the way for higher economic growth in the coming quarters.

“The resilience of our external reserves demonstrates the effectiveness of recent macroeconomic measures and underscores the need for continued policy consistency,” Abdullahi noted, emphasizing the importance of transparent financial management and structural reforms.

As Nigeria seeks to solidify its position as Africa’s largest economy, market watchers say strong forex reserves, combined with prudent fiscal policies, will be critical in supporting trade, investment, and the country’s international credibility.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
“Very Painful”: Widow of Jamal Khashoggi Criticizes White House Welcome for Saudi Crown Prince
Next article
FBI Investigates Real Housewives Star Porsha Williams After Delta Flight Incident
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

FBI Investigates Real Housewives Star Porsha Williams After Delta Flight Incident

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Naija247news Staff Atlanta, USA – Reality TV star Porsha...

“Very Painful”: Widow of Jamal Khashoggi Criticizes White House Welcome for Saudi Crown Prince

David Okoroafor, News Writer David Okoroafor, News Writer -
By Naija247news Staff The widow of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal...

Cristiano Ronaldo to Meet President Donald Trump at the White House Today

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
By Naija247news Staff Superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is set to...

Pep Guardiola Condemns Israel’s Actions in Gaza: “The World Has Abandoned Palestinians”

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
By Naija247news Staff Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has publicly...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

FBI Investigates Real Housewives Star Porsha Williams After Delta Flight Incident

Arts & Entertainment 0
By Naija247news Staff Atlanta, USA – Reality TV star Porsha...

“Very Painful”: Widow of Jamal Khashoggi Criticizes White House Welcome for Saudi Crown Prince

Geopolitics 0
By Naija247news Staff The widow of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal...

Cristiano Ronaldo to Meet President Donald Trump at the White House Today

Arts & Entertainment 0
By Naija247news Staff Superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is set to...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC