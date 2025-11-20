Nigerian Woman Questions Pastor Jerry Eze’s Heavy Security Amid Prayers for Public Protection

ABUJA, Nov 20 (Naija247news) – A Nigerian woman has taken to social media to criticize popular cleric and founder of NSPPD, Pastor Jerry Eze, accusing him of preaching divine protection to poor Nigerians while personally relying on heavy security provided by the state.

In a widely circulated post, the woman questioned why the pastor reportedly uses police escorts, bulletproof vehicles and other security arrangements if prayer alone is sufficient for protection.

“Pastor Jerry Eze doesn’t step outside his premises without heavy police protection. He has a bulletproof car, full security—everything money and influence can buy to guarantee his personal safety. Yet he turns around to pray for protection for the poor,” she wrote.

She argued that religious leaders who enjoy privileges and state-backed security should also advocate for improved public safety rather than framing Nigeria’s insecurity purely as a spiritual matter.

“If protection by prayers alone were enough, why don’t you dismiss your police escort? You are comfortable, protected, and benefit from the system. Instead of speaking truth to power or demanding real protection for the people, they turn insecurity into a spiritual matter to distract the masses from accountability,” she added.

Her comments come amid ongoing nationwide concerns over kidnappings, banditry and weak community security networks. Pastor Eze has not responded publicly to the claims as at press time.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.