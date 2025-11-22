Menu
Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

Nigeria Is Descending Into Chaos — Catholic Archbishop Warns FG, Slams Kid-Glove Treatment of Bandits

By: Samuel Gbenga Salau

Date:

LAGOS, November 22, 2025 (Naija247news) — The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins, has called on President Bola Tinubu’s administration to raise its level of urgency in confronting Nigeria’s worsening security crisis, warning that the country is edging dangerously close to a national breakdown as violent attacks surge across multiple states.

Speaking in a strongly worded statement, Archbishop Martins condemned the persistent wave of terrorist assaults, mass kidnappings, and killings of civilians and security officers, noting that the government and security agencies must act decisively and immediately to identify, dismantle, and prosecute the terror networks destabilising Nigeria.

He said the recent predawn abductions in Kebbi and Niger states, where dozens of schoolgirls were violently kidnapped, represent a painful throwback to the Chibok tragedy of 2014, underscoring the failure to secure schools despite years of national outrage.

“A nation cannot claim to be safe when terrorists walk into schools, take children and kill those who resist,” the Archbishop warned.

He described the November 17 attack at Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, Kebbi State—where gunmen scaled the fence, engaged police in a gun duel, killed a staff member, and abducted 25 students—as “a brutal and unforgivable assault on innocent children.”
He also condemned the November 21 attack at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Papiri, Niger State, where several students were also taken.

Martins lamented the kidnapping of Fr. Bobbo Paschal, a Catholic priest in Kaduna, and the killing of Gideon Markus, who attempted to intervene during the raid at St. Stephen Catholic Church, adding that these incidents show the emboldened audacity of armed groups terrorising the nation.

“Since the threat made by President Donald Trump, there seems to be a calculated attempt by certain elements to throw Nigeria into chaos,” he said.

He called the coordinated attacks “a red flag that cannot be ignored.”

The Archbishop further expressed deep concern over the killing of Army General Muhammad Uba, noting that if terrorists can eliminate a senior military officer “in such a brazen manner,” it raises questions about the safety of ordinary Nigerians.

Security Collapse: “Time Is Running Out”

Archbishop Martins stated that Nigeria is inching towards a dangerous tipping point, where citizens no longer trust the security architecture or believe the government can protect them.

“Time is running out. Government must enforce its constitutional mandate. People cannot continue living in fear,” he said.

He questioned why the military, despite repeated assurances of readiness, continues to appear overpowered by criminal gangs, calling for a full reassessment of strategy, coordination, and leadership in the fight against terrorism.

Tinubu Must Bring All Kidnapped Victims Home

Martins urged President Tinubu to prioritise the rescue of children, priests, and citizens currently held by armed groups, stressing that the government must demonstrate seriousness by securing their immediate release.

He also appealed to the political class to set aside rivalry and unite behind the fight against terrorism, insisting that “no stone should be left unturned” in exposing and prosecuting the financiers and masterminds enabling insecurity.

“The future of this country depends on the decisions we make now,” he said, warning that leniency or hesitation would embolden

"South-West Must Not Become a Sanctuary for Criminality or Battleground for Destabilisers" – Sanwo-Olu
"I've Activated Strategy to Secure Nnamdi Kanu's Release — Governor Otti"
