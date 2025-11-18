Nicki Minaj Speaks Out at UN: ‘Christians in Nigeria Are Being Targeted. We Must Act Now.’

By Naija247news

When global music icon Nicki Minaj took the podium at the United States Mission to the United Nations on Tuesday, she did more than perform or make headlines—she became a voice for the voiceless, speaking passionately against what she described as escalating persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

Born in Trinidad and Tobago, Minaj has always been vocal about injustice, and on this day, her words resonated with urgency, conviction, and a deep sense of moral responsibility.

“In Nigeria, Christians are being targeted, driven from their homes and killed. Churches have been burned. Families have been torn apart, and entire communities live in fear constantly, simply because of how they pray,” she told the gathered diplomats, experts, and activists.

Her intervention came during a UN panel titled “Combatting Religious Violence and the Killing of Christians in Nigeria,” where U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz also delivered a scathing assessment of the situation, describing the killings as “genocide wearing the mask of chaos.”

“Families are torn apart, clergy repeatedly assassinated, entire congregations wiped out,” Waltz said.

“Folks, we have an entire faith that is being erased — one bullet at a time, one torched Bible at a time.”

Minaj’s address amplified these warnings, framing the crisis not just as a regional or religious issue, but as a global humanitarian emergency.

“Sadly, this problem is not only a growing problem in Nigeria, but also in so many other countries across the world, and it demands urgent action,” she said.

“And I want to be clear: protecting Christians in Nigeria is not about taking sides or dividing people. It is about uniting humanity.”

Global Reactions and Political Tensions

The UN discussion comes in the wake of controversial statements from former U.S. President Donald Trump, who threatened on Truth Social to send U.S. troops “guns-a-blazing” into Nigeria to “completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.” He also warned that continued attacks could result in a complete suspension of U.S. aid.

Minaj thanked Trump for drawing attention to the crisis, but she emphasized that solutions must go beyond military threats. Her call was for humanitarian and diplomatic intervention, for international organizations and governments to hold Nigerian authorities accountable while protecting civilians.

Tinubu Pushes Back

Not everyone welcomed the global spotlight. Nigerian President Bola Tinubu responded to the international scrutiny by insisting that his government respects and safeguards religious freedom.

“The characterisation of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality,” he wrote on social media platform X.

“Our administration has worked with Christian and Muslim leaders to address security challenges affecting citizens across all faiths and regions. Religious freedom and tolerance have been a core tenet of our collective identity and shall always remain so.”

Minaj, however, made it clear that on-the-ground realities matter more than statements. With reports of Christian communities being targeted by Islamist militants — including Fulani fighters and Boko Haram — she highlighted that women are particularly vulnerable to sexual violence and abduction, and that attacks are no longer confined to northern Nigeria but spreading into the Middle Belt and beyond.

A Call to Action

For Minaj, the UN event was not just a stage for commentary — it was a platform to demand urgent international attention and tangible action.

“We cannot stand by while entire communities are terrorized, while innocent lives are lost, while children are kidnapped, and faith is punished,” she said.

“This is about morality, justice, and humanity. If we do not act now, the consequences will be catastrophic and irreversible.”

Her remarks resonated with diplomats, human rights experts, and civil society representatives. Minaj urged not only immediate protection for those at risk but also systemic reforms, stronger law enforcement against militants, and international cooperation to prevent further atrocities.

The Bigger Picture

The UN forum revealed a grim reality: Christian persecution in Nigeria is escalating, terror groups are expanding their reach, and ordinary citizens live under constant threat. From the killing of clergy and community leaders to kidnappings and church burnings, the attacks paint a picture of a country struggling to protect its most vulnerable populations.

Through it all, Minaj’s voice stood out as both celebrity influence and moral authority, reminding the world that fame carries responsibility, and silence in the face of human suffering is complicity.

“This is not just Nigeria’s problem. This is humanity’s problem,” she concluded.

“And we cannot afford to remain silent while children, families, and communities are being destroyed.”

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.