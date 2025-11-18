Nicki Minaj Makes History as First Female Rapper to Address United Nations

By Naija247news Staff In a historic moment on Tuesday, global music icon Nicki Minaj became the first female rapper to address the United Nations, using her platform to confront the escalating persecution of Christians in Nigeria. Speaking at an event hosted by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz, Minaj firmly called for urgent action to protect innocent lives, while acknowledging President Donald Trump for spotlighting the crisis.

“In Nigeria, Christians are being targeted, driven from their homes and killed. Churches have been burned. Families have been torn apart, and entire communities live in fear constantly, simply because of how they pray,” Minaj said, her tone soft yet resolute.

“Protecting Christians in Nigeria is not about taking sides or dividing people. It is about uniting humanity.”

The ‘Pinkprint’ megastar’s appearance followed a U.S. social media statement by Trump warning that the Nigerian government risks international consequences if the violence continues. Minaj had co-signed Trump’s statement earlier this month, which reportedly prompted Ambassador Waltz to personally invite her to the UN forum.

A Nervous Start, a Powerful Message

Nicki admitted she felt nervous at the start of her speech, speaking in a gentle, reflective tone, but quickly transitioned into a firm demand for international accountability. She emphasized that the crisis extends beyond Nigeria, noting that attacks against religious communities worldwide must be addressed with urgency.

“This is not just Nigeria’s problem. This is humanity’s problem,” she told the audience of diplomats, UN officials, and human rights advocates.

Her remarks underscored a grim reality highlighted by Waltz during the panel, who described the killings of Christians in Nigeria as “genocide wearing the mask of chaos.”

“Families are torn apart, clergy repeatedly assassinated, entire congregations wiped out,” Waltz said.

“Folks, we have an entire faith that is being erased — one bullet at a time, one torched Bible at a time.”

Trump, Tinubu, and Global Attention

While Minaj credited Trump for drawing attention to the issue, she made it clear her message was humanitarian, not political.

“We must act now to protect innocent lives. Children, families, and communities should not live in fear simply for practicing their faith,” she said.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has pushed back against international criticism, stating that Nigeria is a nation built on religious pluralism and that citizens of all faiths face challenges in certain regions.

“The characterization of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality,” Tinubu said on social media platform X.

“Our administration has worked with Christian and Muslim leaders to address security challenges affecting citizens across all faiths and regions.”

Despite Tinubu’s assurances, attacks continue. Reports indicate that militants, including ISWAP and Boko Haram, are increasingly active across the northern and Middle Belt regions, targeting both Christians and Muslims, with women and children often facing abduction and sexual violence.

Minaj’s Historic UN Moment

Walking into the UN building Tuesday, Minaj appeared composed and contemplative, reflecting on the weight of the moment. She later thanked her fanbase — her “Barbz” — for their unwavering support, noting that they have been her foundation in navigating both fame and activism.

Her address made it clear that she stands firmly for human rights and protection for persecuted communities, asserting that fame carries responsibility, and that silence in the face of suffering is not an option.

“We cannot allow entire communities to be terrorized. We cannot ignore the innocent lives lost. Action is required now,” she said, leaving a resounding message for world leaders and international organizations alike.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.