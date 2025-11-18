NFF Apologises to President Tinubu, Nigerians After Super Eagles’ World Cup Play-Off Loss to DR Congo

ABUJA, Nov. 18, 2025 (Naija247news) –The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has tendered a formal apology to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Nigerian citizens following the Super Eagles’ defeat to DR Congo, which ended Nigeria’s hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup intercontinental play-offs.

DR Congo came from behind to beat Nigeria 4–3 on penalties in the African play-offs final on Sunday, November 16, in Rabat, securing Africa’s sole ticket to the next stage of qualification.

In a statement posted on X, the NFF described the loss as “a moment of profound sadness for Nigerian football” and said it would undertake a comprehensive review of technical, administrative, and structural issues that contributed to the team’s performance.

“The Nigeria Football Federation wishes to openly and sincerely apologise to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), the Federal Government, and millions of Nigerians, especially our loyal football fans, following the Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals,” the statement read.

The federation noted the overwhelming support the team received from the government, diplomatic missions, the media, and fans nationwide, and acknowledged that the collective effort did not produce the expected result. “Football in Nigeria is more than a game. It is a national language, a bridge across cultures, a source of pride and emotional identity. We owe it to this nation to honour that bond with sincerity, accountability, and action,” the statement added.

Looking ahead, the NFF said it would focus on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, describing it as an opportunity for renewal and resilience. The board and management plan to conduct a rigorous and strategic review to reposition the national team for future success.

“We make this solemn commitment to the people of Nigeria: We will rebuild trust. We will restore pride. We will reclaim our standing on the global stage. We will not allow this disappointment to be the final word on Nigerian football,” the statement concluded.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.