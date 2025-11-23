Menu
Netflix’s ‘The Herd’ sparks controversy over portrayal of Fulani herders

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

A new Nollywood crime thriller, *The Herd*, has triggered intense conversation across Nigeria’s social media space, with many viewers accusing the film of unfairly portraying Fulani herders as violent extremists. Directed by Daniel Etim-Effiong, the movie recently debuted on Netflix and has since dominated online discourse.

The storyline follows a couple whose joyous wedding ceremony in south-west Nigeria is violently disrupted when their convoy is attacked by gunmen disguised as cattle herders. The narrative swiftly transforms from a celebration into a chaotic battle for survival, drawing mixed reactions from audiences nationwide.

Criticism surged on X, with several prominent voices condemning the film’s depiction of Fulani characters. Former presidential aide Bashir Ahmad described the portrayal as “dangerously inaccurate,” arguing that it risks deepening ethnic distrust and promoting harmful stereotypes. He warned that such portrayals could fuel hostilities against innocent Fulani citizens and potentially damage the community’s image globally. Ahmad also urged the Nigerian Film Corporation, headed by Ali Nuhu, to review the film’s content.

Journalist David Hundeyin weighed in, suggesting that the timing of the film’s release on an American platform was “incredible,” though he hinted that linking it to a wider agenda might sound like a conspiracy theory.

Amid the backlash, some social media users defended the production, insisting that the film mirrors the realities of Nigeria’s ongoing security challenges. According to supporters, *The Herd* does not attack Fulani culture but instead highlights the activities of armed criminal groups perpetrating violence across different regions.

The debate continues to grow, marking *The Herd* as one of Nollywood’s most controversial releases of the year.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247newshttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

