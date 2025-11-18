Nestlé Under Fire: Adding Sugar to Baby Food in Africa Sparks Public Health Concerns

Investigation reveals Nestlé’s Cerelac formula in African markets contains added sugar, raising alarms among health experts and consumer advocates.

By Naija247news Staff | Lagos, Nigeria | November 18, 2025

Nestlé, the global food giant, is facing scrutiny over its baby food products sold in Africa, with a new investigation revealing added sugar in Cerelac formulas marketed to infants. Health experts warn that early exposure to sugar can increase the risk of obesity, diabetes, and dental problems. The revelation has reignited debates over corporate responsibility, product standardization across regions, and the ethical implications of targeting developing markets.

Nestlé’s practices in Africa have long been a point of contention among consumer rights groups. According to a recent report by a leading non-governmental organization (NGO), certain Cerelac products sold across Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya contain up to 20% added sugar, a stark contrast to the same products sold in Europe, which are largely sugar-free.

Dr. Amina Bello, a pediatric nutritionist based in Lagos, expressed concern over the findings. “Infants’ taste preferences are shaped in the first two years. High sugar exposure at this stage increases the likelihood of lifelong cravings and related health problems,” she said.

The Health Implications

Studies have long demonstrated that early sugar consumption can have severe consequences. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), childhood obesity rates in sub-Saharan Africa have been rising steadily, and added sugars in infant foods contribute directly to this trend. Dental caries, type 2 diabetes, and even cognitive development issues have been linked to excessive sugar intake in early childhood.

The NGO report highlighted that Nestlé’s African Cerelac formulations contain sugar levels 4–5 times higher than those recommended for infants by the WHO. “This is not just a nutritional oversight—it’s a public health issue,” the report noted.

Consumer and Advocacy Reactions

Parents and advocacy groups have reacted strongly. On social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook, many expressed outrage, with hashtags such as #NestleSugarScandal trending in Nigeria. Nkechi Okafor, a mother of two in Abuja, shared her frustration: “I trusted Nestlé for my children’s nutrition. Now I feel betrayed knowing that the products here are not the same as those in Europe.”

International advocacy groups have urged governments to enforce stricter labeling and nutritional standards. “Consumers have the right to know exactly what they are feeding their children,” said Marie-Claude Lefebvre of the NGO Global Infant Nutrition Watch.

Corporate Response

Nestlé, for its part, maintains that its products comply with local regulations. In a statement sent to Naija247news, the company said:

“Cerelac formulations are designed to meet the nutritional needs of infants in each market. Recipes vary by region to reflect local dietary guidelines, available ingredients, and consumer preferences. We are committed to providing safe, high-quality products worldwide.”

The statement, however, has done little to quell criticism. Experts argue that regulatory compliance in emerging markets does not absolve companies from ethical responsibility, particularly when identical products sold in developed countries are healthier.

Investigative / Watchdog Angle

Critics accuse Nestlé of a “double standard” in its product formulations. While European infants enjoy sugar-free Cerelac, their African counterparts receive the same product with added sugar. This, according to some watchdogs, reflects a troubling global trend where multinational corporations prioritize profit over the long-term health of vulnerable populations.

Dr. Oluwaseun Adeyemi, a public health researcher at the University of Ibadan, explains: “This is not merely about taste preferences. Sugar-laden foods in infancy predispose children to a lifetime of health risks. Multinationals have the knowledge and resources to ensure safe, uniform products globally. The fact that they do not is an ethical concern.”

Balanced / Diplomatic Perspective

However, some experts urge caution before rushing to judgment. Cultural dietary habits, local ingredient availability, and regional taste preferences often drive formulation differences. In many African countries, cereals naturally include sweeteners or flavors to increase palatability for infants accustomed to naturally sweet foods like fruits and porridge.

Dr. Bello notes, “Nestlé may argue that their products reflect local tastes, but transparency is key. Parents must be fully informed of sugar content, and the health risks must be clearly communicated. Regulation and education are equally important.”

Policy Implications and Regulatory Oversight

The revelations have prompted calls for stronger government oversight. The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in Nigeria has the mandate to ensure that all infant food products meet safety and nutritional standards. Experts recommend mandatory sugar labeling, clear health warnings, and independent product testing to prevent potential harm to children.

Globally, the WHO recommends no more than 10% of daily calories from added sugars for children, with a further target of 5% for optimal health. Nestlé’s African Cerelac formulas, critics argue, exceed these thresholds, highlighting the gap between international health standards and local enforcement.

Looking Ahead

The debate over Nestlé’s practices in Africa highlights a broader conversation about corporate ethics, public health, and the responsibility of multinational corporations in emerging markets. Consumer advocacy groups are calling for more transparency, rigorous regulatory compliance, and ethical accountability to ensure that infants worldwide have access to safe, healthy nutrition.

Meanwhile, parents like Nkechi Okafor are left navigating the conflicting messages: trust in global brands versus vigilance over local practices. “I want the best for my children, but I need to know what’s really in the food I feed them,” she said.

As this story develops, it underscores a key challenge for regulators, corporations, and parents alike: balancing market demands, cultural preferences, and the universal right to healthy nutrition for the next generation.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.