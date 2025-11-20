Menu
NDLEA Records Over 16,000 Arrests, Seizes 4.5 Million Kilograms of Drugs in 2025

By: Naija247news

Date:

Abuja, Nigeria – The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intensified its crackdown on illicit drug operations across the country, arresting over 16,304 suspects and seizing 4.5 million kilograms of narcotics between January and October 2025. The figures were disclosed by NDLEA Chairman, retired Brigadier General Buba Marwa, at the 7th Security and Emergency Management Awards and Lecture (SAEMA) in Abuja on Wednesday.

Under Marwa’s leadership, the agency has implemented a dual-pronged strategy of Supply Reduction and Demand Reduction. Supply Reduction focuses on dismantling drug networks through intelligence-driven operations, international collaboration, and enforcement. “By these means, we have intercepted tons of narcotics, dismantled cartels, and prosecuted offenders. Our officers remain resolute and execute their job without fear or favour,” Marwa stated. The strategy has seen approximately 3,000 offenders prosecuted successfully, with hundreds more awaiting trial. In addition to arrests, NDLEA destroyed 612.2864 hectares of cannabis farms across the nation.

The second prong, Demand Reduction, aims to suppress consumption through awareness, education, and rehabilitation. Marwa emphasized that eliminating demand is crucial to crippling the drug market. “If we wake up tomorrow and no one is demanding cocaine or cannabis, the market will dry up and the suppliers will be out of business,” he said.

As part of this strategy, NDLEA has conducted over 3,765 War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) activities in 2025 alone, reaching schools, markets, places of worship, and communities with sensitization campaigns. In tandem, the agency runs 30 rehabilitation centres nationwide, providing medical treatment, counselling, and reintegration support for recovering users. NDLEA is actively expanding these facilities, partnering with state governments, NGOs, and international allies to enhance accessibility and effectiveness.

Brig. Gen. Marwa’s report reflects NDLEA’s commitment to a holistic approach, combining enforcement with public education and rehabilitation, to curb Nigeria’s drug menace and protect the nation’s youth.

