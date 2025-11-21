NDLEA intercepts cocaine-laden vessel from Brazil, detains 20 Filipinos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has recorded another major breakthrough in its war against transnational drug cartels following the interception of a vessel carrying 20 kilogrammes of cocaine at the Apapa seaport in Lagos. Naija247news gathered that the arrest was carried out after officers uncovered the illicit substance buried deep under the ship’s cargo compartment.

According to Naija247news, the vessel, MV Nord Bosporus, with registration number 9760110, arrived Nigeria from Santos, Brazil, before NDLEA operatives, acting on intelligence, moved in on Sunday, November 16, 2025. Naija247news understands that the discovery was made during a detailed search by operatives of the agency’s Apapa command and the Directorate of Seaport Operations.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said in a statement on Friday that the ship’s master, Captain Quino Eugene Corpus, and 19 other Filipino crew members have since been taken into custody. Naija247news reports that the entire crew was detained to assist in ongoing investigations into how the illicit consignment was concealed and transported across the Atlantic.

The agency has also filed an ex-parte application before the Federal High Court in Lagos seeking legal backing for the continued detention of the ship and its crew. Naija247news gathered that the application, filed under suit number FHC/L/MISC/1306/25, was presented before Justice Musa Kakaki, who granted a 14-day detention order on Thursday, November 20, 2025. According to Naija247news, the court’s approval allows the NDLEA to intensify investigations into possible international drug networks behind the shipment

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.