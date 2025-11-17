NAF Airstrikes Rescue Brigade Commander, Troops from ISWAP Ambush in Borno

Aso Rock, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria – Nov. 17, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft on Monday executed a rapid-response airstrike that rescued a Brigade Commander, his troops, and Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) operatives after they came under a heavy ambush by ISWAP fighters along the Damboa–Biu axis of Borno State, PRNigeria reports.

Ground forces led by the Brigadier General had advanced into the location unaware that the route was heavily booby-trapped. According to security sources, an initial gun battle was followed by a sudden surge in ISWAP fighters converging from multiple directions, forcing the commander to order a tactical withdrawal.

Outnumbered, the commander immediately transmitted a distress request for close air support. NAF aircraft deployed on separate missions were swiftly diverted to the scene, delivering precision strikes that scattered the insurgents and enabled the safe extraction of the troops and accompanying CJTF personnel.

A defence intelligence official told PRNigeria that scores of terrorists were neutralised in the joint operation, with the military sustaining minimal casualties. He added that the effectiveness of the air–ground coordination was critical to preventing further losses.

Meanwhile, Air Force platforms are reportedly maintaining aggressive aerial surveillance over the axis to prevent any follow-up ambush or movement of ISWAP cells attempting to regroup.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.