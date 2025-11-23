MISINFO ALERT: FIRS dismisses Atiku’s claim on XpressPay claims, says no private control of revenues

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has dismissed allegations made by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar over the appointment of Xpress Payments Solutions Limited as part of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) revenue collection channels.

Atiku had on Sunday criticised what he described as the federal government’s “quiet appointment” of Xpress Payments, likening it to the alleged Alpha Beta revenue model associated with Lagos State during President Bola Tinubu’s tenure as governor. He warned that the move risked transforming Nigeria “from a republic to a private holding company controlled by a small circle of vested interests”.

His remarks followed media reports announcing the FIRS’ onboarding of XpressPay four days earlier.

Reacting in a statement on Sunday, Aderonke Atoyebi, Technical Assistant on Broadcast Media to the FIRS Chairman, said Atiku’s comments were “incorrect, misleading, and risk unnecessarily politicising a purely administrative and technical process”.

Atoyebi clarified that the FIRS does not operate any exclusive gateway for government revenue collection and has not granted any private firm monopoly powers. She explained that the agency uses a multi-channel payment framework that includes established Payment Solution Service Providers (PSSPs) such as Quickteller, Remita, Etranzact, Flutterwave and XpressPay.

She stressed that PSSPs are not collection agents and do not receive processing fees or revenue percentages, adding that all funds collected through the platforms move directly into the Federation Account without diversion or private control.

According to Atoyebi, the TSA collection system is designed to enhance efficiency, support job creation, deepen the digital payments ecosystem, and maintain transparency in onboarding multiple service providers.

She further emphasised that Nigeria’s ongoing tax reforms—driven by the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms—are built on transparency and broad stakeholder engagement and should not be dragged into partisan politics.

Atoyebi urged Atiku and other political actors to avoid mischaracterising routine administrative processes, noting that Nigeria’s tax system is too important to be undermined by misinformation or needless alarm.

She reaffirmed the FIRS’ commitment to professionalism, transparency, and strengthening national revenue systems for the benefit of all Nigerians.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.