FootBall

Mikel Obi says AFCON win can’t replace World Cup miss, calls for NFF board to resign

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

ABUJA, 20 November 2025 (Naija247news) – Former Nigeria international John Mikel Obi has said winning next month’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will not fully make up for the Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking on his The Obi One Podcast, Mikel called for the immediate resignation of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) board, citing repeated failures in their primary responsibilities.

“But does it 100% make up for it [winning the AFCON]? I don’t think so, because we want to see ourselves in the World Cup. I said it, if we do not qualify for the World Cup, the NFF, the whole board has to go. They have to go, because you can’t keep repeating the same mistake every time and thinking something is going to change,” he said.

Mikel also lamented that fans will be denied the opportunity to watch world-class striker Victor Osimhen at the World Cup. “It’s a shame that you can’t see a striker in his prime, absolutely on fire, it’s not going to be in the World Cup… As one of the best strikers in the world, he has to be in the World Cup. He has to be, because that’s where he belongs. Competing in the World Cup, in the biggest stage… And it’s a shame that we can’t see our best striker in Africa on that stage, showcasing his talents, scoring goals for our country, for our nation, Africa, Nigeria.”

The Super Eagles missed World Cup qualification following their defeat to DR Congo in the playoffs. After a 1-1 draw in regulation and extra time, DR Congo won 4-3 on penalties and will now advance to the intercontinental playoffs in Mexico scheduled for March 2026.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

