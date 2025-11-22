Meet 10 billionaire powerhouses of South-East Nigeria

The South-East region of Nigeria, comprising Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo states, stands firmly as the heartland of the Igbo people. Renowned for its strong entrepreneurial culture, the region has long served as a powerhouse of commerce, innovation, and industrial growth. From bustling markets to large-scale enterprises, it continues to produce some of Nigeria’s most hardworking and financially successful individuals.

The top billionaires from the South-East cut across diverse sectors including oil and gas, automotive, manufacturing, finance, and telecommunications. Their achievements reflect decades of strategic planning, resilience, and the ability to navigate Nigeria’s complex economic landscape. These business leaders are not only wealth creators but also major contributors to job creation and industrial expansion, influencing both regional and national economies.

Many of them are also deeply involved in philanthropy, investing in education, healthcare, and community development across the region. Examining the wealthiest individuals in the South-East highlights the economic engines driving Igboland’s influence and underscores the entrepreneurial spirit that has come to define the region.

Among these industrial giants is Cletus Madubugwu Ibeto, one of Nigeria’s most influential indigenous businessmen. His journey began after completing his apprenticeship and venturing into the auto-parts import business in Nnewi, a town fast emerging as a major automotive hub. In 1988, he shifted from trading to manufacturing, establishing a factory that produced lead-acid batteries and plastic motor components. By 1995, the Ibeto Group had grown into a formidable player in Nigeria’s auto-parts sector.

Ibeto expanded further in 1996 with the establishment of Ibeto Petrochemical Industries, which became a leading force in lubricant blending and petroleum trading, supported by one of Nigeria’s largest privately owned storage terminals. The group also owns Union Autoparts Manufacturing, Odoh Holdings in real estate, Cotton Wooden Gas for gas processing, Ibeto Port and Terminal for logistics, and Ibeto Hotels in Abuja.

In the cement industry, Ibeto Cement, founded in 1997, made significant strides, pursuing an $850 million deal with Milost Global and later securing a controlling stake in U.S.-listed Century Petroleum through a 2018 reverse merger. His expansive footprint continues to shape Nigeria’s industrial landscape and reinforce the South-East’s legacy of enterprise.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.