Menu
Search
Subscribe
Christianity

Mark Zukerberg Deletes Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo’s Facebook account over Confirmed Reports of Christian Genocide in Nigeria

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

Abuja, Nov. 23, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Facebook account of Plateau State-based cleric, Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo, has been deleted, igniting concerns among his supporters over alleged attempts to silence voices highlighting attacks on Christian communities in Nigeria.

The account removal was first disclosed on Facebook by social media influencer Isaac Show, who said he was contacted by Rev. Dachomo confirming that all his social media accounts had been taken down. According to Show, the cleric was informed that his posts were considered to “jeopardise national security,” a claim he strongly rejected.

Show described the situation as a targeted effort to suppress critical voices, adding that his own Facebook page had been shadow-banned, significantly restricting its visibility. “This is the price we have to pay for following Jesus Christ and speaking the truth, and I’ll never give up,” Show said.

Rev. Dachomo confirmed the account deletion in a brief statement to journalists, saying, “It is true my Facebook account has been deleted.”

The cleric has recently gained national and international attention for his outspoken claims that Christians in Plateau, Benue, Kaduna, and Taraba States are being targeted in what he describes as “genocidal killings.” He has documented multiple mass burials of victims, telling British journalist Piers Morgan that he presided over more than 70 mass burial exercises, including one incident where 500 people were buried at once.

Earlier this year, Rev. Dachomo testified before the United States Congress, alleging that global institutions had failed to address what he termed an ongoing genocide against Christians in Nigeria. He has also repeatedly warned that his life is under threat but insisted he remains committed to speaking out.

The deletion of his social media accounts has intensified debates over online censorship, national security, and freedom of religious expression in Nigeria. Supporters argue that silencing individuals documenting attacks on communities risks widening the trust gap between citizens and government institutions.

Authorities have yet to issue an official response regarding the account removal or the claims made by Rev. Dachomo and his supporters. Meanwhile, Christian groups and human rights advocates continue to call for transparent investigations into attacks targeting communities across the country.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
CBN MPC: Experts predict 50bps to 200bps rate cut on declining inflation
Next article
Is Nigeria Practicing a Communist-Party Style Democracy?
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo is a dedicated News Content Editor at Naija247news, bringing over five years of experience in news writing and editorial work. A graduate of the University of Abia State, Ifeoluwa specializes in curating and refining impactful news stories that resonate with readers. Her expertise lies in delivering accurate, timely, and engaging content across diverse topics, contributing to the platform’s reputation for excellence in journalism. Through her leadership, she ensures high editorial standards and an unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Is Nigeria Practicing a Communist-Party Style Democracy?

Naija247news Naija247news -
Abuja, Nov. 23, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s political landscape...

CBN MPC: Experts predict 50bps to 200bps rate cut on declining inflation

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
As the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Monetary Policy...

MISINFO ALERT: FIRS dismisses Atiku’s claim on XpressPay claims, says no private control of revenues

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has dismissed allegations...

BREAKING: ALL 38 worshippers abducted in Kwara church rescued, says Tinubu

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
President Bola Tinubu has announced the successful rescue of...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Is Nigeria Practicing a Communist-Party Style Democracy?

Expert Analysis 0
Abuja, Nov. 23, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s political landscape...

CBN MPC: Experts predict 50bps to 200bps rate cut on declining inflation

Nigerian Economy 0
As the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Monetary Policy...

MISINFO ALERT: FIRS dismisses Atiku’s claim on XpressPay claims, says no private control of revenues

Business & Economy 0
The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has dismissed allegations...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC