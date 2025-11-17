Lieutenant Yarima Escapes Alleged Ass@ssination Attempt in Abuja Days After Tense Confrontation with Wike

Nigerian Navy officer reportedly evades attack by unknown assailants following a land dispute with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

By Naija247news Staff | November 16, 2025 | Abuja

A Nigerian Navy officer, Lieutenant A.M. Yarima, narrowly escaped an ass@ssination attempt in Abuja on Sunday evening, November 16, just days after a tense confrontation with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, over a disputed land site.

According to reports from Vanguard, military sources revealed that Yarima was trailed by unknown men clad in black, who were traveling in two unmarked Hilux vans with no number plates. The vehicles reportedly followed him from the NIPCO Filling Station off the Line Expressway to Gado Nasco Way in the nation’s capital.

The sources added that Yarima, noticing the suspicious pursuit, executed a “strategic maneuver”, successfully evading the suspected assailants and preventing a potentially fatal outcome.

“Lt. Yarima was alert and responded quickly, which helped him evade the attackers. The matter is being investigated thoroughly and is receiving the seriousness it deserves,” one military source told the publication.

Further details remain withheld from the public to avoid compromising the ongoing investigation, the source added.

Background: Tensions with FCT Minister

This incident comes shortly after Yarima, while on duty with other security personnel, clashed with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike over a land dispute in Gaduwa District, Abuja. According to eyewitnesses, the disagreement escalated into a tense standoff, drawing attention from local authorities and security operatives.

Although the confrontation was reportedly non-violent, the development has sparked speculation about a possible link between the altercation and the alleged attack on Yarima, given the proximity of events.

The confrontation reportedly revolved around security protocols and access to the land site, with Yarima standing firm on his orders and responsibilities as a Nigerian Navy officer, while the minister insisted on exercising administrative oversight.

Growing Concerns Over Security for Military Personnel

Incidents such as the one involving Lt. Yarima highlight increasing security concerns for military and security personnel in Abuja. In recent months, there have been rising reports of targeted attacks, shadowing, and threatsagainst officers carrying out official duties in the capital, underscoring the need for enhanced personal security measures and rapid intelligence response.

Military analysts have warned that unmarked vehicles and coordinated pursuits are hallmark tactics often used in high-profile criminal and politically motivated attacks, prompting calls for urgent review of officer protection protocols in urban areas.

Official Reactions and Investigations

While the Navy has not yet released an official statement, sources say that the incident is under active investigation, and security agencies are working to identify the perpetrators and their motives.

“Investigations are ongoing, and no stone will be left unturned to ensure the safety of our personnel,” a senior officer was quoted as saying.

This incident has already drawn attention from civil society organizations and media outlets, with concerns over the potential targeting of military officers by unknown assailants in broad daylight, raising questions about overall security preparedness in the capital city.

Implications for Governance and Security

The episode comes at a time when Abuja, and indeed Nigeria, faces multiple security challenges, from insurgency in the northeast to localized disputes over land and governance issues in urban centers. Incidents like the alleged attempt on Lt. Yarima’s life underscore the complex interplay between political authority, security forces, and law enforcement.

Security experts suggest that such incidents could undermine public confidence in the protection of personnel tasked with enforcing the law, especially when disputes involve high-ranking government officials.

What’s Next

As investigations continue, Lt. Yarima is reported to be safe and receiving support from military and intelligence units. Authorities have assured the public that all measures are being taken to ensure that justice is served, and that any links between the alleged attack and prior disputes will be thoroughly examined.

Meanwhile, residents and security observers await further clarification from the Navy and the FCT administration on the exact circumstances surrounding the confrontation and the subsequent threat to Yarima’s life.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.