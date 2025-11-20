Legal Team Vows to Appeal, Describes Kanu’s Conviction as “Judicial Travesty”

“The Court of Appeal is the next judicial arena in this country that functions, in essence, as a jury. We will take our case there and urge the justices to thoroughly review what transpired in court today.

“We are confident that the justices will see things as we do, because what happened today represents the height of a judicial travesty that many have long suspected.”

– Nnamdi Kanu’s legal team declares its next steps, vowing to challenge his conviction and insisting that the judgment is fundamentally defective and cannot be upheld.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.