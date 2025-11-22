Legacy DisCo Debts, Regulatory Uncertainty Stall Financing of Nigeria’s Grid Power Projects, Experts Warn

Lenders and power-sector stakeholders have expressed deep concerns that the heavy legacy debts of Distribution Companies (DisCos) and persistent regulatory uncertainties remain major obstacles to securing financing for new grid-connected electricity projects in Nigeria. Naija247news gathered that these concerns continue to weaken investor appetite and delay critical infrastructure development needed to stabilise the national grid.

Speaking during panel discussions at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Power Conference held in Lagos, Senior Vice President at Stanbic IBTC Infrastructure Fund, Jumoke Ayo-Famisa, provided detailed insights into the cautious approach financiers adopt when assessing embedded generation or grid-scale projects. Naija247news understands that lenders are increasingly demanding stronger assurances before committing funds to power developers.

Ayo-Famisa noted that the first and most important issue for lenders is clarity regarding off-takers and the structure of power purchase contracts. According to her, new proposals must clearly identify who will buy the power and under what contractual framework the supply agreement will operate. According to Naija247news, she stressed that locations such as Lagos require further clarity because they fall under the operational areas of two distribution entities—Eko Electricity Distribution Company and Ikeja Electric.

“If someone approaches us today with an embedded power project, the first question is always: Who is the off-taker? Who are you signing the contract with?” she said. She added that such information is crucial to risk assessment and long-term project viability. Naija247news reports that the financier also highlighted that contract structures differ depending on whether the developer handles only generation or is responsible for distribution and revenue collection as well.

She explained that lenders scrutinize collection frameworks to ensure that cash flows are not commingled with the broader accounts of financially distressed DisCos. “Collection is very important because you would be wondering, is the cash going to be commingled with whatever is happening at the major DISCO level? Is it ring-fenced? What is the cash flow waterfall?” she said.

Naija247news gathered that Ayo-Famisa identified the significant liabilities carried by legacy DisCos as one of the most worrisome impediments to investment. Financiers want to ensure that new projects are shielded from the high leverage these DisCos currently carry, which poses major risks to repayment timelines and revenue security.

She further noted that uncertainties surrounding tariff structures add another layer of complexity for financiers. According to her, variations in state-level policies, especially those relating to subsidies and cost-reflective tariffs make it difficult for lenders to forecast revenue flows. “Some states have come out to clearly say that there is no subsidy; some are saying they are exploring solutions for the lower income segments,” she said.

Naija247news understands that the key questions investors continue to ask include: Who is responsible for tariff determination? Is the project supported by the state? Can tariffs be adjusted to reflect inflation or rising operational costs, and under what regulatory conditions?

Stakeholders at the conference agreed that without transparent regulations, clear commercial frameworks, and a firm separation of new project revenues from the shaky finances of legacy DisCos, attracting large-scale infrastructure financing will remain difficult.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.