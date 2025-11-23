Lagos Police Deny Defying Court Order on Nestoil Premises

LAGOS, Nov. 23, 2025 (Naija247news) — The Lagos State Police Command has debunked media reports alleging that the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olohundare Jimoh, defied a court order related to the Nestoil premises, describing the claims as false, misleading, and aimed at tarnishing the command’s integrity.

SP Abimbola Adebisi, the command’s spokesperson, said in a statement on Sunday that publications, including a television interview titled “Lagos commissioner defiles court order on Nestoil premises”, misrepresented the facts and questioned the neutrality of the police.

According to the statement, the police received the court order at 5:50 p.m. on Thursday, immediately forwarding it to the Police Legal Department for authentication. Confirmation from the issuing court came on Friday evening, after which all personnel stationed at the Nestoil premises were withdrawn promptly, in full compliance with judicial directives.

“The Commissioner of Police did not visit the Nestoil premises on Thursday or Friday and had no involvement beyond ensuring that officers provided standard protection to court officials enforcing the order,” Adebisi said.

She further clarified that the police have no authority to seal any premises, including Nestoil’s, and their role is limited to protecting court sheriffs and maintaining law and order during enforcement procedures.

The command urged the public and media practitioners to focus on court proceedings rather than spreading false information about the police and reiterated its commitment to the rule of law and obedience to court

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.