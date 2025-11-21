Kwara state govt closes schools in five LGAs after bandit attacks on CAC church in Eruku

Here’s a full Naija247news-style editorial hard-news story based on your draft:

KWARA, Nov 20, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Kwara State government has ordered the temporary closure of schools in five local government areas following recent bandit attacks, including the deadly assault on Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in the Eruku community of Ekiti Local Government Area.

The attack, which occurred on Tuesday, November 18, left three worshippers dead while an unspecified number were abducted, authorities said.

Ibraheem Abdullateef, Senior Special Assistant on Communications to the Kwara State Government, confirmed the closure of schools in the affected areas, which include Ifelodun, Ekiti, Irepodun, Isin, and Oke Ero. He noted that the measure was taken in response to the ongoing security crisis in these communities.

“The combined security forces have started operations to restore calm and strengthen peace and safety in the affected communities,” Abdullateef said. “The situation is being monitored closely. Schools will be reopened as soon as the government receives security clearance for their operation.”

He emphasised that while the government is committed to ensuring quality learning, the safety of students remains the priority. “As much as qualitative learning, we are invested in creating a safer environment for schoolchildren,” he added.

The state government’s directive follows heightened insecurity in parts of Kwara, including attacks on religious and civilian targets, underscoring the ongoing challenges in protecting vulnerable communities.

Security agencies are reportedly intensifying operations to track down the attackers and ensure the safe release of abducted worshippers.

