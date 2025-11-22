Kwara Arrests Makurdi Man for Fixing Weapons for Bandits, Multiple Suspects Detained

ILORIN, Kwara State, November 21, 2025 (Naija247news) – Security agencies in Kwara State have arrested a man from Makurdi, Benue State, accused of fixing weapons for bandits operating across the state, alongside several others alleged to have supplied food, fuel, drugs, and other essentials to criminals hiding in forest enclaves.

The arrests were confirmed on Friday by Commissioner of Police Adekimi Ojo, following a State Security Council meeting at the Government House in Ilorin.

“The Police and DSS reported several arrests of food and fuel suppliers linked to the criminals, as well as a man from Makurdi who confessed to fixing weapons for the kidnappers,” Ojo said.

The meeting reviewed updates from security commanders on recent incidents, including the Eruku church attack, and ongoing operations to track perpetrators and rescue victims. Ojo said recent air interdictions have disrupted kidnappers’ hideouts, particularly in Ifelodun, while the council called for sustained operations against identified criminal enclaves.

The commissioner commended the military, police, and Department of State Services for new deployments under directives from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He highlighted that four tactical units recently deployed to the state—Special Weapons and Tactics Squad, Intelligence Response Team, Special Intervention Squad, and Special Tactical Squad—are actively working to neutralise emerging threats.

The council also endorsed recent government measures affecting schools in vulnerable areas and urged residents to remain vigilant while security agencies work toward the safe return of abducted girls. Intensified joint patrols across the state were approved ahead of the yuletide season, alongside recommendations for a stronger security presence in high-risk zones.

Ojo further noted the council’s concern over the harmful role of unregulated social media, which can expose citizens to danger when sensitive security information or ransom demands are publicised. Residents were advised to avoid night farming, reduce exposure to risky activities, and report suspicious movements to authorities, traditional rulers, or government officials.

A minute of silence was observed in honour of victims of the Eruku CAC attack, with the council expressing condolences to the affected families and community.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.