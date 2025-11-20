Kwankwaso Demands Investigation into Brigadier Gen. Uba Killing, Calls for Federal Action on Rising Insecurity

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has called on the Federal Government to urgently investigate the abduction and killing of Brigadier General Musa Uba in Borno State. Speaking on social media platform X, the two-term former governor urged authorities to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and hold perpetrators accountable.

Kwankwaso condemned the killing as one of the darkest moments in Nigeria’s fight against terrorism, linking it to a broader surge in insecurity across the country. He highlighted the recent abduction of 25 schoolgirls in Kebbi State, mass kidnappings in Zamfara, bandit attacks in Kano’s Shanono and Ghari Local Government Areas, and a terrorist attack on a church in Eruku, Kwara State.

“The recent surge in insecurity in Nigeria demands urgent attention from all authorities, especially the Federal Government. The kidnapping of 25 schoolgirls in Kebbi State is deeply worrying and echoes a disturbing pattern,” Kwankwaso said. He stressed that incidents such as the killing of Brigadier Gen. Uba, attacks on churches, and widespread kidnappings require immediate, thorough, and coordinated action by the federal authorities.

While commending the Kano State Government for its swift response, including provision of operational vehicles to security forces, Kwankwaso emphasised that protecting citizens remains the federal government’s primary responsibility. Regarding the church attack in Eruku, he stated: “Reports confirm that members of the congregation were murdered and abducted. This horrific incident is yet another grim reminder of the alarming surge in violence disturbing our nation. My deepest condolences go out to all victims and their families. I once again call on the Federal Government to take immediate and decisive action to secure the safe release and return of the kidnapped victims.”

The former governor concluded by urging the government to reinvigorate the armed forces and empower the Nigeria Police Force to effectively defend citizens against terrorism, banditry, and other violent threats. Kwankwaso’s intervention adds to mounting pressure on President Bola Tinubu’s administration as Nigeria grapples with overlapping security crises across multiple states.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.