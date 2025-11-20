Kebbi Schoolgirls Abduction: Authorities Close In, Victims Believed Held Within Kebbi South – Senator Maidoki

Senator Garba Maidoki, representing Kebbi South Senatorial District, has given a hopeful update on the 24 schoolgirls abducted from Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, earlier this week, stating that authorities have a “fair idea” of where the students are being held and that they have not left the senatorial district. Speaking to Channels TV, Maidoki praised the Nigerian Armed Forces’ ongoing operations, revealing that soldiers have faced gunfire from the bandits in their rescue efforts.

“I must commend the activities of the Nigerian Armed Forces. They are right now in the forest. Just today, I heard the report of about seven soldiers that were shot by bandits in efforts to rescue these girls,” Maidoki said. “We have a fair idea of where these girls are and we are sure they have not moved outside my constituency, Kebbi South. There is high hope that these girls will be returned in the next one or two days.”

Twenty-five girls were initially abducted in the early-morning raid, but one managed to escape from the captors, leaving 24 still in captivity. Security teams continue to sweep forests and major access routes in the area, pursuing intelligence-driven operations to secure the girls’ safe return. Maidoki’s remarks provide cautious optimism amid growing public concern over recurring school abductions in the northwest, part of a broader pattern of violence affecting northern Nigeria’s educational institutions.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.