Bola Tinubu Presidency

Kebbi School Abduction: Tinubu Orders Immediate Rescue of 25 Girls, Condemns Vice Principal’s Killing

By: Samuel Gbenga Salau

Date:

ASO ROCK, F.C.T Abuja, Nov. 17 (Naija247news) – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered security and intelligence agencies to launch an immediate operation to rescue 25 female students abducted from Government Girls Secondary School, Maga, in Danko-Wasagu, Kebbi State, where gunmen killed the Vice Principal and injured a security guard.

The attack occurred in the early hours of Monday, leaving Vice Principal Hassan Makuku dead and security guard Ali Shehu wounded from a gunshot to his right hand. Kebbi State Police spokesperson Nafi’u Kotarkoshi confirmed that a manhunt for the assailants is underway.

In a statement, Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris said Tinubu “strongly condemns the reprehensible attack on innocent students and the killing of school officials who were carrying out their noble duty.” The minister added that the President has given clear directives for the safe recovery of the abducted girls and the prosecution of those responsible.

Officials said Nigeria is strengthening security cooperation with ECOWAS, the African Union, and the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) to enhance border security and dismantle armed groups operating in the region.

“We urge the public to remain calm and confident as security forces work around the clock to resolve this matter,” Idris said. Rescue efforts remain ongoing.

 

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.

Samuel Gbenga Salau
Samuel Gbenga Salauhttps://naija247news.com
Dr. Gbenga Salau Samuel Editorial Board Chairman, Naija247news Media Group LLC Dr. Gbenga Salau Samuel is an economist and journalist trained at the University of Ibadan, renowned for blending rigorous economic analysis with clear, people-centered journalism. As Editorial Board Chairman of Naija247news Media Group LLC, he leads the newsroom’s policy and standards framework, champions data-driven reporting, and steers impactful coverage across macroeconomics, markets, public finance, governance, and development. With a career rooted in evidence-based storytelling, Dr. Samuel is committed to elevating editorial integrity, nurturing young newsroom talent, and positioning Naija247news as a trusted, agenda-shaping voice in Nigeria’s media and policy space.

