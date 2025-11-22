Menu
Kebbi Police Warn Against Planned Protest Over Abducted Schoolgirls, Citing Fragile Security Situation

By: Naija247news

Date:

BIRNIN KEBBI, Nigeria, November 21, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Kebbi State Police Command has raised concerns over intelligence reports suggesting that groups and some non-governmental organisations are planning a public protest in response to the recent abduction of schoolgirls from Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area.

In a statement released on Friday, Police Public Relations Officer Nafiu Abubakar warned organisers to suspend their plans, stressing that the state’s current security atmosphere is “too fragile” for any form of mass gathering. He said such demonstrations could heighten tensions and potentially lead to violence.

Abubakar acknowledged the widespread grief and outrage that followed the attack but described the planned protest as “misguided and counterproductive,” arguing that it could disrupt ongoing operations aimed at rescuing the abducted students.

“The security environment at this moment cannot support any public demonstration. Any protest may complicate the delicate rescue mission and inflame an already sensitive situation,” the statement said in part.

The Police Command reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and property, urging residents to remain calm and cooperate with authorities. It further appealed to the public to share timely intelligence and report suspicious movements to the nearest security formation.

The warning comes days after armed men stormed the girls’ secondary school, killing the Vice Principal, Malam Hassan Makuku, before abducting dozens of students. Witnesses said the attackers met no resistance during the raid, fuelling fear and grief across the community.

Makuku was reportedly shot while attempting to shield his students from the attackers. Residents have since offered prayers in his honour, asking Allah to show him mercy and comfort his family following the tragic incident.

Security agencies say coordinated operations are underway to locate and rescue the abducted schoolgirls, although no official update has been released on their condition or whereabouts.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

