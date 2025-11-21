Katsina, Plateau order immediate closure of schools over rising insecurity

The Katsina and Plateau state governments have ordered an immediate shutdown of schools following a surge in banditry attacks targeting educational institutions across northern Nigeria.

In Katsina, the commissioner for basic and secondary education, Yusuf Jibia, announced the directive on Friday while addressing journalists. He explained that the state government approved the closure to protect students and teachers as security agencies roll out a new, comprehensive school safety strategy.

Jibia noted that the order affects even students currently sitting for examinations, emphasizing that safeguarding lives takes precedence over academic schedules. He added that the shutdown is temporary and will remain in place until security teams conclude a thorough risk assessment of vulnerable communities and deploy adequate protection measures. He urged parents, teachers and residents to comply as authorities continue monitoring the situation.

In Plateau State, the Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) issued a similar announcement through its public relations officer, Richard Jonah. The statement, released in Jos on Friday, stressed the urgent need for preventive action to ensure the safety of pupils and staff. According to the directive, government junior model secondary schools will shut down from Saturday, November 22, while primary and day schools will close on Monday, November 24.

Jonah described the closure as a temporary but necessary measure aimed at calming public fears and demonstrating the state government’s commitment to the wellbeing of learners. He called on local education authorities, school heads and community leaders to adhere strictly to the instructions and maintain vigilance.

These precautionary steps by both states follow the recent abduction of secondary school students in Kebbi and Niger, incidents that have intensified anxiety among parents and strengthened calls for stronger security around schools in the region.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.