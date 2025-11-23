Kaigama Calls for National Soul-Searching as Nigeria’s Security Crisis Deepens

ABUJA, November 23, 2025 (Naija247news) —

Most Rev. Dr. Ignatius Kaigama, Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, has called for urgent national introspection as Nigeria continues to grapple with worsening security challenges, corruption, and deepening social divisions.

Kaigama made the remarks on Sunday while delivering a homily at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, Kubwa, during a pastoral visit that coincided with the Feast of Christ the King, one of the major global observances in the Catholic calendar. During the Mass, the Archbishop administered the sacrament of confirmation to about 500 candidates.

A Feast Marked by Reflection, Not Celebration

The Archbishop said he had chosen to visit the parish after learning that the community had “500 recruited soldiers for Christ,” noting that this was a moment to reflect on the moral and spiritual health of the nation.

He explained that the Feast of Christ the King, introduced nearly a century ago during a period of global upheaval, was designed to remind humanity of God’s sovereignty—yet Nigeria remains burdened by persistent crises.

“In spite of all that has been done for over 100 years, the problems still abound,” he said.

“We ask God to touch the hearts of those perpetrating evil in Nigeria for them to have a change of heart.”

Security Agencies Losing Trust, Cleric Warns

Kaigama expressed concern that institutions meant to protect citizens have lost public confidence.

“Police in many parts of the world are those you run to for help when you are in trouble. I don’t know if that is the case in Nigeria,” he lamented.

He said Nigeria, once described as among the happiest and most religious nations on earth, no longer reflects those qualities despite the heavy crowds in churches and mosques every week.

“My question is: where are these evil perpetrators coming from? Do they really worship God?” he asked.

Tracing Nigeria’s Challenges to the Civil War

The Archbishop said Nigeria’s deep-rooted crises—corruption, tribalism and religious bigotry—can be traced to the aftermath of the 1967–1970 civil war, when national resources began to be shared based on ethnic and religious lines.

He criticized the culture of impunity, where corrupt public officials escape punishment and often enjoy protection from regional groups.

“Some people are treated as sacred cows after stealing public resources. Rather than being punished, they get honoured,” he said.

“Until we begin to punish corrupt leaders, things cannot move forward.”

Kaigama contrasted Nigeria’s system with those in South Africa, South Korea and other countries where leaders are held accountable regardless of ethnicity or political influence.

He also compared Nigeria with oil-rich Equatorial Guinea, saying despite similar natural wealth, Nigeria has little to show for its oil revenues.

Reject Hate, Embrace Sacrificial Leadership — Kaigama

Using Christ’s kingship as a model, Kaigama said leadership must be sacrificial, patriotic and free of tribal and religious prejudice.

“Christ as a leader was sacrificial. We must reject hatred and learn to love one another,” he said.

On U.S. CPC Designation: ‘Nigeria Needs Holistic Help, Not Drone Warfare’

The Archbishop also addressed Nigeria’s designation as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) by the U.S. under former President Donald Trump, urging reflection before any foreign military intervention.

“America should give us holistic help and not bombing and flying drones,” he said.

“They should not bomb and run away as they did in Afghanistan and Iran after shattering the whole place.”

Prayers for Victims of Persistent Violence

Kaigama prayed for families affected by recent violence, including kidnapped schoolchildren in Kebbi and Niger states, a priest killed in Kaduna, and an army general murdered in Borno.

“One may be forced to ask: what nation is this that this level of killings is going on?” he said.

“We must allow God to rule our hearts. God will not allow you to butcher your brother or sister.”

He urged Nigerians to pray for peace, good leadership, national healing and an end to bloodshed.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.