Kaduna Catholic Archdiocese debunks rumours of kidnapped priest Fr. Bobbo Paschal’s death

KADUNA, Nov 20, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Archdiocese of Kaduna has dismissed rumours circulating on social media claiming that the kidnapped Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Bobbo Paschal, has been killed by his abductors.

Fr. Paschal, parish priest of St. Stephen Parish in Kushe Gugbu, Kagarko Local Government Area, was abducted by armed men on Monday, November 17, 2025. During the attack, one person was killed and several other residents were also abducted.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Chancellor of the Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Christian Okewu Emmanuel, described reports of the priest’s death as false and unfounded. He urged the public, bloggers, and social media users to avoid spreading unverified information that could create unnecessary panic for the priest’s family and complicate rescue efforts.

“The Archdiocese remains grateful for the prayers and support from the faithful and the general public, and urges everyone to continue in solidarity of prayers for Fr. Paschal and others in custody of the abductors,” the statement read.

“Any further updates not communicated through our official channels should be disregarded,” Rev. Fr. Emmanuel added, emphasizing the need for verified information during sensitive situations.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.