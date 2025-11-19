Joshua vs Jake Paul Set for December Showdown in Miami

MIAMI, Nov 18 (Naija247news) – Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in an eight-round professional bout on December 19 in Miami, a crossover clash that is already generating fierce debate across the boxing world. The event will stream live globally on Netflix.

The matchup pits one of boxing’s most decorated heavyweights against one of the sport’s most polarizing newcomers. Critics say the fight carries significant risk for both men—particularly for Joshua, who remains a major commercial draw and is navigating the later stages of his career.

Paul enters the bout with wins over former world champion Mike Tyson and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., but stepping in against Joshua represents a dramatic leap in competition. Analysts say Paul’s chances are slim against a seasoned, technically superior opponent with Olympic pedigree and years of heavyweight experience.

Despite the skepticism, promoters expect massive viewership, citing the growing popularity of unconventional matchups that blend celebrity appeal with professional boxing stakes. The trend has attracted new audiences but continues to divide traditional fans who argue it undermines the sport’s competitive integrity.

The December fight is projected to be one of the year’s biggest global streaming events as both camps intensify promotion in the weeks ahead.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.