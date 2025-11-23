Menu
I’ve Provided Over N1 Billion in Empowerment Projects for Constituents – Rep. Dibiagwu

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

    Abuja, Nov. 23, 2025 (Naija247news) – Rep. Eugene Dibiagwu, representing Ohaji-Egbema/Oguta/Oru West Federal Constituency of Imo in the House of Representatives, has disclosed that he has executed empowerment schemes valued at over N1 billion since his election in 2023.

    Dibiagwu made the announcement during the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Personality Interview Series on Sunday in Abuja, highlighting his commitment to improving the welfare of his constituents.

    “I have done so many things for my people as a result of my presence in the National Assembly. I have been involved in making sure that their welfare is guaranteed,” he said.

    The lawmaker described his flagship mega-empowerment programme, held in March at Mgbidi, Oru West Local Government Area, as an event that “shook Imo” and extended its impact across the South-East geopolitical zone.

    Items distributed across the 33 wards included:
    • 45 buses
    • 45 tricycles
    • 45 motorcycles
    • 45 sewing machines
    • 45 grinding machines
    • 120 cooking stoves
    • 3,000 bags of 50kg rice
    • N500,000 grants each to 120 beneficiaries to start small businesses

    Dibiagwu also attracted key infrastructure projects to his constituency, including the Nkwo Ihitte-Owerri/Onitsha Expressway, Mgbidi-Umualaoma Akabo-Catholic Church Junction Road, Awa Road, and Assa-Idegele/Awarra-Ohaji Road.

    On education, he said his office has sponsored UTME and WASSCE candidates annually, registering 2,000 students for the 2024/2025 May/June WASSCE. He has also provided scholarships to deserving students in universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

    In addition, Dibiagwu said he conducted a supplementary empowerment programme for political stakeholders not captured in the March initiative, distributing N100,000 grants to over 10,000 participants.

    “Empowerment is from God. I will continue to do that. It’s a continuous process. By next year, we will do the same because it’s a yearly ritual for my federal constituency,” he said.

    The lawmaker, who chairs the House Committee on Regional Development and Amnesty Programme, noted that his personal salary at the National Assembly is N605,000, plus allowances totaling N12.5 million, emphasizing that his empowerment programmes are not dependent on his official earnings.

    Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

