Menu
Search
Subscribe
National Politics

“I’ve Activated Strategy to Secure Nnamdi Kanu’s Release — Governor Otti”

By: Samuel Gbenga Salau

Date:

Aso Rock, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria – 22 November 2025 (Naija247news) – Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has confirmed that he has activated a pre-planned strategy aimed at securing the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB), following the Federal High Court in Abuja’s life imprisonment sentence handed down on 20 November 2025.

Speaking on Saturday, Governor Otti said the strategy, initiated during Kanu’s trial, is designed to ensure the IPOB leader’s eventual freedom. “While Mazi Nnamdi Kanu can appeal his conviction, I want to assure the public that I have activated and will continue to pursue the agreed strategy until his freedom is achieved,” he stated. Otti noted that certain agreements reached with federal authorities were discussed during his earlier visit to Kanu in DSS custody.

The governor also criticised the handling of IPOB grievances, attributing the escalation to mismanagement in the early stages. However, he appealed to the people of Abia and the South East to exercise restraint and warned politicians against exploiting Kanu’s case for partisan or personal gains.

Otti reaffirmed his commitment to dialogue and diplomacy, highlighting his past interventions, including public opposition to the 2017 military raid on Kanu’s family home. “Alternative resolution agreements made during the trial will now proceed following the court’s judgment,” he said, emphasising that federal government assurances make Kanu’s eventual release possible.

Governor Otti concluded by calling for calm in the South East and promising to continue working with well-meaning Nigerians and other stakeholders to ensure peace, stability, and a non-violent resolution.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Nigeria Is Descending Into Chaos — Catholic Archbishop Warns FG, Slams Kid-Glove Treatment of Bandits
Next article
“‘You Still Give Me Butterflies’ — Chioma Praises Davido on His Birthday”
Samuel Gbenga Salau
Samuel Gbenga Salauhttps://naija247news.com
Dr. Gbenga Salau Samuel Editorial Board Chairman, Naija247news Media Group LLC Dr. Gbenga Salau Samuel is an economist and journalist trained at the University of Ibadan, renowned for blending rigorous economic analysis with clear, people-centered journalism. As Editorial Board Chairman of Naija247news Media Group LLC, he leads the newsroom’s policy and standards framework, champions data-driven reporting, and steers impactful coverage across macroeconomics, markets, public finance, governance, and development. With a career rooted in evidence-based storytelling, Dr. Samuel is committed to elevating editorial integrity, nurturing young newsroom talent, and positioning Naija247news as a trusted, agenda-shaping voice in Nigeria’s media and policy space.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“‘You Still Give Me Butterflies’ — Chioma Praises Davido on His Birthday”

Naija247news Naija247news -
Lagos, Nigeria – 22 November 2025 (Naija247news) – Chef...

Nigeria Is Descending Into Chaos — Catholic Archbishop Warns FG, Slams Kid-Glove Treatment of Bandits

Samuel Gbenga Salau Samuel Gbenga Salau -
LAGOS, November 22, 2025 (Naija247news) — The Catholic Archbishop...

“South-West Must Not Become a Sanctuary for Criminality or Battleground for Destabilisers” – Sanwo-Olu

Samuel Gbenga Salau Samuel Gbenga Salau -
Senate holds Zonal Security Meeting in Lagos, seeks collaboration...

Nnamdi Kanu’s legal team mastered camera angles but lacked strategy, says ex-counsel

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Former lead counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

“‘You Still Give Me Butterflies’ — Chioma Praises Davido on His Birthday”

Arts & Entertainment 0
Lagos, Nigeria – 22 November 2025 (Naija247news) – Chef...

Nigeria Is Descending Into Chaos — Catholic Archbishop Warns FG, Slams Kid-Glove Treatment of Bandits

Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists 0
LAGOS, November 22, 2025 (Naija247news) — The Catholic Archbishop...

“South-West Must Not Become a Sanctuary for Criminality or Battleground for Destabilisers” – Sanwo-Olu

State Politics (Lagos, Kano, Rivers, Oyo, etc.) 0
Senate holds Zonal Security Meeting in Lagos, seeks collaboration...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC