“I’ve Activated Strategy to Secure Nnamdi Kanu’s Release — Governor Otti”

Aso Rock, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria – 22 November 2025 (Naija247news) – Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has confirmed that he has activated a pre-planned strategy aimed at securing the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB), following the Federal High Court in Abuja’s life imprisonment sentence handed down on 20 November 2025.

Speaking on Saturday, Governor Otti said the strategy, initiated during Kanu’s trial, is designed to ensure the IPOB leader’s eventual freedom. “While Mazi Nnamdi Kanu can appeal his conviction, I want to assure the public that I have activated and will continue to pursue the agreed strategy until his freedom is achieved,” he stated. Otti noted that certain agreements reached with federal authorities were discussed during his earlier visit to Kanu in DSS custody.

The governor also criticised the handling of IPOB grievances, attributing the escalation to mismanagement in the early stages. However, he appealed to the people of Abia and the South East to exercise restraint and warned politicians against exploiting Kanu’s case for partisan or personal gains.

Otti reaffirmed his commitment to dialogue and diplomacy, highlighting his past interventions, including public opposition to the 2017 military raid on Kanu’s family home. “Alternative resolution agreements made during the trial will now proceed following the court’s judgment,” he said, emphasising that federal government assurances make Kanu’s eventual release possible.

Governor Otti concluded by calling for calm in the South East and promising to continue working with well-meaning Nigerians and other stakeholders to ensure peace, stability, and a non-violent resolution.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.