ISWAP publishes gory images, WhatsApp chats of slain army general

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has released graphic propaganda materials displaying images of the slain Brigadier General Musa Uba, days after the senior military officer was ambushed and killed in Borno State. Naija247news gathered that the images were circulated through the group’s Arabic-language weekly newspaper, Al-Naba, as part of its latest issue.

Naija247news understands that Brigadier General Uba was killed on November 18 when ISWAP fighters launched a deadly ambush on a convoy of soldiers accompanied by operatives of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF). The attack occurred along Damboa Road, near Wajiroko, as the team was transporting military equipment to reinforce counter-insurgency operations in the northeastern region.

According to Naija247news, the terrorists targeted the convoy in a coordinated operation executed last Friday, opening fire on the vehicles and forcing a prolonged exchange that resulted in casualties, including the death of the brigadier general. Naija247news reports that the incident has unsettled security circles due to the strategic relevance of the Damboa axis in ongoing military operations against insurgents.

The latest edition of Al-Naba, identified as Issue 522, was released on Thursday and contains censored yet alarming photographs of Brigadier General Uba’s remains. The image displayed on the cover shows the lifeless officer with a visible gunshot wound on his leg and blood pooled near his head, a move widely interpreted as part of ISWAP’s psychological warfare strategy. Naija247news gathered that additional screenshots of the officer’s WhatsApp conversations were also shared in the publication, underscoring the group’s increasing sophistication in digital exploitation.

Beyond the attack on the convoy, the eight-page publication also chronicled multiple recent violent operations carried out by ISWAP and other Islamic State affiliates across the world. According to Naija247news, ISWAP used the edition to amplify its narrative of dominance and capability, targeting both Nigerian troops and civilians in its renewed wave of propaganda.

Naija247news reports that ISWAP further claimed responsibility for a separate assault on the Damboa Brigade Headquarters on Tuesday. Sources familiar with the situation said the insurgents attempted to breach the military facility in an overnight raid. While details of casualties remain sketchy, the attack has heightened concerns about the group’s operational boldness in Borno.

In another disturbing development, Naija247news gathered that ISWAP circulated gruesome images of what appears to be a beheading carried out in Gorobatcha, Borno State. The material was shared as evidence of the group’s expanding footprint and to instill fear within communities and security forces alike.

The release of these images has sparked outrage among Nigerians who view the act as a barbaric provocation aimed at undermining the morale of the military. Security analysts say the latest propaganda is consistent with ISWAP’s pattern of using high-profile killings to gain attention and reinforce its messaging to global jihadist networks.

The Nigerian military has not publicly responded to the Al-Naba publication, but insiders say internal reviews are ongoing to assess how the images were obtained and what security breaches may have enabled such access. Naija247news understands that the military remains engaged in intensified operations across the northeast to neutralize ISWAP cells responsible for recent attacks.

As communities in Borno continue to grapple with the resurgence of insurgent activities, calls for improved intelligence coordination, aerial surveillance, and enhanced protection for troop movements have grown louder. The killing of Brigadier General Uba and the subsequent dissemination of his images serve as stark reminders of the persistent threats posed by ISWAP in the region.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.