Israel’s Ambassador Reaffirms Commitment to Strengthen Nigeria-Israel Sports Ties

ABUJA, Nov. 23, 2025 (Naija247news) — The Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Michael Freeman, has reiterated his country’s commitment to deepening diplomatic ties with Nigeria in sports, during an event celebrating Moshe ‘Jerry’ Halevi, Nigeria’s first football manager.

The event, held on Saturday, honoured Halevi, who coached the Nigerian national football team from 1960 to 1961 and was born on November 14, 1912. He passed away on February 3, 1997.

“One of the things I learned as ambassador is that the very first coach of Nigeria’s national team after independence was Jerry. If he were alive, he would have been 130 years old,” Freeman said. “It is appropriate that we celebrate his life, football, and other sports that bring us together.”

Minister of Sports Development, Shehu Dikko, praised the ambassador’s initiative, saying that posthumously honouring Halevi highlights the foundation laid for Nigerian football and would foster closer collaboration between the two nations.

“Football in Nigeria is more than religion; it binds us together. Whatever we need to do collaboratively between Nigeria and Israel, we will support that,” Dikko said.

The event was attended by notable figures including John Fashanu, former English professional footballer born in Nigeria; Kanu Nwankwo, former Nigerian international forward; Daniel Amokachi, former professional player and football manager; as well as diplomats and sports industry experts.

Freeman and Dikko emphasized that celebrations like these not only honour past contributions but also inspire future generations of athletes and strengthen bilateral sports initiatives.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.