Menu
Search
Subscribe
Diplomatic Relations

Israel’s Ambassador Reaffirms Commitment to Strengthen Nigeria-Israel Sports Ties

By: Naija247news

Date:

ABUJA, Nov. 23, 2025 (Naija247news) — The Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Michael Freeman, has reiterated his country’s commitment to deepening diplomatic ties with Nigeria in sports, during an event celebrating Moshe ‘Jerry’ Halevi, Nigeria’s first football manager.

The event, held on Saturday, honoured Halevi, who coached the Nigerian national football team from 1960 to 1961 and was born on November 14, 1912. He passed away on February 3, 1997.

“One of the things I learned as ambassador is that the very first coach of Nigeria’s national team after independence was Jerry. If he were alive, he would have been 130 years old,” Freeman said. “It is appropriate that we celebrate his life, football, and other sports that bring us together.”

Minister of Sports Development, Shehu Dikko, praised the ambassador’s initiative, saying that posthumously honouring Halevi highlights the foundation laid for Nigerian football and would foster closer collaboration between the two nations.

“Football in Nigeria is more than religion; it binds us together. Whatever we need to do collaboratively between Nigeria and Israel, we will support that,” Dikko said.

The event was attended by notable figures including John Fashanu, former English professional footballer born in Nigeria; Kanu Nwankwo, former Nigerian international forward; Daniel Amokachi, former professional player and football manager; as well as diplomats and sports industry experts.

Freeman and Dikko emphasized that celebrations like these not only honour past contributions but also inspire future generations of athletes and strengthen bilateral sports initiatives.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
NCF Urges Nigerians to Collaborate Against Plastic Pollution
Next article
Rep. Dibiagwu Hails Uzodimma’s Performance in Imo State
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Is Nigeria Practicing a Communist-Party Style Democracy?

Naija247news Naija247news -
Abuja, Nov. 23, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s political landscape...

Mark Zukerberg Deletes Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo’s Facebook account over Confirmed Reports of Christian Genocide in Nigeria

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo -
Abuja, Nov. 23, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Facebook account...

CBN MPC: Experts predict 50bps to 200bps rate cut on declining inflation

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
As the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Monetary Policy...

MISINFO ALERT: FIRS dismisses Atiku’s claim on XpressPay claims, says no private control of revenues

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has dismissed allegations...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Is Nigeria Practicing a Communist-Party Style Democracy?

Expert Analysis 0
Abuja, Nov. 23, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s political landscape...

Mark Zukerberg Deletes Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo’s Facebook account over Confirmed Reports of Christian Genocide in Nigeria

Christianity 0
Abuja, Nov. 23, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Facebook account...

CBN MPC: Experts predict 50bps to 200bps rate cut on declining inflation

Nigerian Economy 0
As the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Monetary Policy...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC