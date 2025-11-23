Is Nigeria Becoming a Communist-Party State? The APC’s Centralised Grip Raises Alarm

Abuja, Nov. 23, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s democracy is showing unsettling signs of evolving into a Communist-party style system, reminiscent of China and Vietnam, where a dominant ruling party exercises near-total control over politics, governance, and civil space. Analysts warn that the APC’s rapid consolidation of power, coupled with mass defections from opposition parties, threatens to hollow out political pluralism and weaken citizen accountability.

Observers point to the wave of defections from the PDP, Labour Party, and NNPP to the APC outside election cycles as clear evidence. Unlike in Western liberal democracies, where opposition parties use inter-election periods to strengthen structures and debate policy alternatives, Nigeria’s opposition is being systematically neutralised. The ruling APC now dominates federal and state governance with minimal effective challenge.

The high-profile defection of Ifeanyi Okowa, former Delta State Governor and Atiku Abubakar’s running mate in 2023, symbolises this shift. States once regarded as PDP strongholds—Akwa Ibom, Taraba, Enugu, and Bayelsa—have aligned with the APC, reflecting the centralised loyalty-driven control seen in communist-party systems, where ideology is secondary to allegiance to the ruling party.

Critics also point to internal crises within the PDP, particularly between Nyesom Wike and party leadership, as accelerating the opposition’s collapse. Wike’s role as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, while retaining political influence, mirrors one-party practices where key figures operate both as enforcers and beneficiaries of centralised party power.

Further reinforcing concerns is the perceived alignment of Nigeria’s legislature and judiciary with executive priorities. Senate President Goodwill Akpabio and Chief Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun have been seen supporting APC policies with minimal resistance, echoing the subordinated legislative and judicial independence typical in one-party states like China and Vietnam.

Proponents argue that centralisation enables rapid policy execution, infrastructural continuity, and stability. Nigeria’s recent road, power, and urban development projects are often cited as evidence. Yet critics contend that unchecked power erodes accountability, suppresses dissent, and narrows civic freedoms—fundamental pillars of Western-style democracy.

Political actors justify defections as aligning with federal power or accessing development projects, but analysts describe it as a survivalist response to a centralised, party-dominated state, rather than principled governance. Citizens risk becoming passive spectators rather than empowered participants in democratic decision-making.

Nigeria’s democratic experiment now risks mirroring a hybrid model: nominally multi-party, but practically dominated by a single party dictating political narratives, policymaking, and loyalty enforcement. The vacuum left by weakened opposition undermines debate, citizen oversight, and meaningful electoral choice.

Experts warn that if left unchecked, Nigeria could increasingly resemble China or Vietnam, where state priorities and party loyalty override civil liberties and political accountability. Safeguarding institutional independence, protecting opposition voices, and ensuring transparency in governance are critical to preserving Nigeria’s democratic integrity.

The central question remains: Can Nigeria maintain the façade of a Western-style democracy while operating under a Communist-party style political system? How this balance is managed will define the nation’s political and civic trajectory for decades.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.