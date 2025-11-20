Insecurity: We’re Prepared to Help You If You Ask — Rotimi Amaechi Tells Tinubu

Former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi has sharply criticised the Federal Government’s handling of Nigeria’s escalating security challenges, declaring that the administration lacks the political will to halt the rising wave of killings, kidnappings, and terrorist attacks. In a statement on Wednesday, November 19, Amaechi condemned recent incidents including the abduction of 25 students in Kebbi State, the killing of Brigadier General Musa Uba in Borno, and a deadly bandit attack on a church in Kwara, arguing that these events expose a government failing in its fundamental duty to protect lives.

“It is clear that the government in power has no political will to curb the incessant killings and terrorist attacks plaguing our country today,” Amaechi said, highlighting that the surge in mass kidnappings and violent assaults signals a breakdown in national security. The former Rivers State governor warned that the administration’s inability to act decisively has emboldened terrorists and eroded public trust, citing attacks recorded within a single week across Plateau, Kebbi, Borno, Kwara, and Kaduna states.

Amaechi called for an urgent overhaul of security response and intelligence operations. “The Federal Government needs to step up its game, sharpen its response to terrorist activities, strengthen military intelligence and tactical operations, and live up to the expectations of its people,” he stated. Addressing President Bola Tinubu directly, he said: “Your primary assignment is the security of lives and property. Enough of looking the other way or issuing watery statements of condemnation.”

The former minister also criticised the President’s travel priorities amid the mounting insecurity, insisting that leadership requires decisive action, stronger coordination, and accountability to reverse the country’s security decline. He concluded by offering his assistance: “We did it in Rivers State; it can be done in the country. We are prepared to help if you request help.”

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.