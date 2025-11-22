Insecurity: Nigerian Senate ‘So Useless They Can’t Even Summon the President’ – Comedian Mr Macaroni

Here’s a full Naija247news hard-news rewrite in your approved AP-style format with dateline, meta description, and SEO tags:

LAGOS, Nigeria, November 21, 2025 (Naija247news) – Comedian and activist Mr Macaroni has launched a scathing critique of Nigeria’s political leadership, accusing the Senate of abandoning its constitutional role and surrendering its independence to the presidency amid escalating insecurity nationwide.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Macaroni condemned public officials for what he described as a “total failure,” stressing that every arm of government exists to serve Nigerians and must be held accountable.

“The President, Ministers, Governors, Senators, House of Representatives members and every other public official work for Nigerians!!! Everyone of you!! And all of you are and should be made accountable to the people of Nigeria!!! You people better WAKE UP,” he wrote.

He also criticised supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), accusing them of compromising their dignity for personal gain.

“To the APC slaves who have sold their conscience and dignity for the misfortune of scraping leftovers at a table where they should be kings and queens!! No amount of attacks against my person will ever stop me from speaking against this government’s failure and incompetence!”

Macaroni reserved his sharpest criticism for the Senate, accusing lawmakers of failing to check the executive branch.

“And to the Nigerian Senate!!! My goodness!!! You people are so useless! We have a senate that sings ‘on your mandate we shall stand’ — swearing allegiance to the President you are supposed to be checking and balancing??? You can’t even summon the President and ask questions on behalf of the people of Nigeria that you ought to be representing!!”

He further held President Bola Ahmed Tinubu responsible for rising terrorism and the recent wave of school abductions.

“President Tinubu, you said you had all the answers to end terrorism!! You said any President who could not protect the people is incompetent!! Any school child that has been abducted is a result of your incompetence!! The blood of Nigerians being shed as an act of terrorism is on your head!!!”

Macaroni’s remarks come amid a surge in kidnappings, terrorist attacks, and insecurity across Nigeria, which has prompted public outrage and intensified calls for accountability from governme

