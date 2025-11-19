Menu
National Politics

Insecurity: 'I Think It's Time for You to Resign' – Isaac Fayose Tells President Tinubu

By: Samuel Gbenga Salau

Date:

By Naija247news Staff

Amid the escalating wave of insecurity across Nigeria, businessman Isaac Fayose has publicly called on President Bola Tinubu to step down, insisting that the nation’s leader is no longer capable of governing effectively.

In a video shared online, Fayose addressed the President directly, saying:

“I think it’s time for you to resign. You are not capable of ruling our nation.”

The message comes as Nigeria grapples with a series of high-profile security crises, including the recent abduction of schoolgirls in Kebbi State, attacks on civilians in northern and central states, and the killing of military personnel, such as Brigadier General Musa Uba, while combating insurgent groups like ISWAP and Boko Haram.

Fayose’s statement, posted on social media, reflects growing public frustration over the government’s perceived inability to contain insecurity and protect ordinary Nigerians. While he did not outline alternative solutions, his bold call for resignation has stirred intense debate online, with some applauding his courage and others warning against politicizing national security issues.

The video has generated thousands of views and comments, highlighting a widening conversation among citizens about leadership accountability, governance, and the urgent need for stronger security measures.

“If the President genuinely cares about Nigeria, he should step aside,” Fayose urged, stressing that leadership incapacity cannot continue to hinder the nation’s stability and development.

As security threats persist and Nigerians anxiously await government responses, Fayose’s message underscores mounting frustration and demands for decisive action from those in power.

 

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.

Samuel Gbenga Salau
Samuel Gbenga Salauhttps://naija247news.com
Dr. Gbenga Salau Samuel Editorial Board Chairman, Naija247news Media Group LLC Dr. Gbenga Salau Samuel is an economist and journalist trained at the University of Ibadan, renowned for blending rigorous economic analysis with clear, people-centered journalism. As Editorial Board Chairman of Naija247news Media Group LLC, he leads the newsroom’s policy and standards framework, champions data-driven reporting, and steers impactful coverage across macroeconomics, markets, public finance, governance, and development. With a career rooted in evidence-based storytelling, Dr. Samuel is committed to elevating editorial integrity, nurturing young newsroom talent, and positioning Naija247news as a trusted, agenda-shaping voice in Nigeria’s media and policy space.

